Hall County Commissioners to consider opposing National Heritage Area status

Hall County Commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday opposing a National Heritage Area designation being proposed for portions of south-central and southwestern Nebraska and northern Kansas because some claim it is government overreach.
A bi-state group of volunteers called the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership, with support from Willa Cather Foundation, has been working to explore the merits of a National Heritage Area designation and plan for a feasibility study that would seek feedback from local stakeholders, landowners and residents in the region.
The designation is an attempt to bolster tourism to the region and promote state heritage by highlighting its history and important historical figures.
Included in the proposed area are 49 counties, including 26 in Kansas and 23 in Nebraska, with a total population of roughly 650,000 stretching nearly 36,000 square miles.
A resolution before Hall County Commissioners states, “Citizens of this county appreciate efforts to encourage economic development, but oppose blanket designations that put dissenting private landowners in the unreasonable position of having to ‘opt out’ of federally mandated boundaries.”
Similar resolutions have been approved by several Kansas counties, including Decatur, Trego, Phillips, Russell and Republic, and Nebraska’s Phelps, Jefferson, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Franklin counties, among others.
“Out of the 49 counties in this heritage area, already 29 have passed these resolutions,” Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer told The Independent.
Bredthauer spoke against the plan, comparing it to the federal 30x30 plan being proposed by President Joe Biden.
“What they want to do is claim this is cultural, and they want to grab it onto important people, like Willa Cather or Dick Cavett,” she said. “They wrap something important around these 49 counties and say it is cultural heritage, but instead it goes to Congress and it’s like an overlap of being able to take land.”
Many counties in the proposed area already have tourism agencies supported by local and state tax dollars, Bredthauer noted.
“This is going to be a government overreach,” she said.
A letter to the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts expresses opposition to seeking the designation: “While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the state of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities.”
The designation requires National Park Service and U.S. Congress approval.
Such federal designations “come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future.”
“Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities,” according to the governor’s letter.
The designation also would require a National Environment Policy Act plan.
“NEPA is one of the most significant bureaucratic barriers to infrastructure and other important projects in our country,” the letter expresses. “Extending NEPA’s reach in our state could hinder growth and development in the communities and surrounding areas.”
Hall County Commissioners have their regular meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Hall County Administration building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.