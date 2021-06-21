Hall County Commissioners to consider opposing National Heritage Area status

“Out of the 49 counties in this heritage area, already 29 have passed these resolutions,” Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer told The Independent.

Bredthauer spoke against the plan, comparing it to the federal 30x30 plan being proposed by President Joe Biden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What they want to do is claim this is cultural, and they want to grab it onto important people, like Willa Cather or Dick Cavett,” she said. “They wrap something important around these 49 counties and say it is cultural heritage, but instead it goes to Congress and it’s like an overlap of being able to take land.”

Many counties in the proposed area already have tourism agencies supported by local and state tax dollars, Bredthauer noted.

“This is going to be a government overreach,” she said.

A letter to the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts expresses opposition to seeking the designation: “While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the state of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities.”

The designation requires National Park Service and U.S. Congress approval.