Hall County Comprehensive Plan underway

A kickoff for the Hall County Comprehensive Plan brought nearly 20 people to Doniphan Event Center Tuesday evening.

The comprehensive plan has not been updated in 20 years. The current plan in use was started in 2002 and put into effect in 2003.

The plan is the basis for zoning regulations, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

“If the county wants to have zoning regulations, it needs to have a comprehensive plan that is up-to-date and current,” he said. “This is the thing that gives the county the ability to have zoning regulations. It’s the policies they adopt, what they’re trying to achieve over the course of the next 20 years, and how they want to see the county develop.”

A separate plan is being completed for City of Grand Island.

The Hall County Comprehensive Plan pertains to Hall County and areas that are not inside of one of its municipalities (Grand Island, Doniphan, Cairo, Alda, Wood River) or inside the extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction of those entities, said Nabity.

“This is all the unincorporated area of the county, and those areas outside of either the one- or two-mile zoning jurisdictions,” he said.

The majority of this Hall County area is agricultural, noted Nabity.

“That’s the principal use, that’s the historic use and that’s what we would intend that it probably ends up staying,” he said.

The plan includes chapters on housing, economic development, parks and recreation, facilities, public safety, public health, communications, utilities, energy, hazards, transportation and land use, said Keith Marvin of David City-based Marvin Planning.

It also looks at populations within the county itself, including changes, ethnicities and cohorts, and “dynamics” such as increases in age groups.

The population in Hall County has grown every decade since the 1930s, said Marvin.

“Population drives everything else about this county,” he said. “It drives housing, economics, the need for facilities, all of those things. It’s critical to look at this and get a good understanding of the dynamics at play.”

Key to the comprehensive plan is community involvement.

Through the year, outreach efforts will take place that include focus groups, town hall meetings and social media surveys. Marvin encouraged Hall County residents to participate.

“We want to have as many people at these meetings as possible,” he said. “As I’ve said, this is not my plan for your county. This is your plan for your county.”

Outreach will include Facebook, Zoom meetings (depending on any COVID-related conditions), the online app MindMixer, which will allow people to provide input on county and invites for conversation and SurveyMonkey.

An online crowdsource map will allow people to post photos online with personal comments and geocoding to highlight “the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Marvin.

Concerns were voiced at Tuesday’s event about the seeming exclusivity of the online sources being used for the plan.

“You’re sitting up there talking computers, computers, but some us don’t have one, don’t know how to use one, so we’re left out!” complained one attendee.

Marvin said hardcopy surveys will be made available to the community to return.

Notices about future meetings will be posted in places that are frequented by the community, in addition to traditional media such as newspapers and radio, he added.

When completed, the Comprehensive Plan will go to the Regional Planning Commission for a public hearing and its recommendation will go to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for consideration.