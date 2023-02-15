Joined by three local judges, the Hall County Commission on Tuesday discussed courtroom needs for the future, which are clearly not going away.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler and County Judges Al Corey and Arthur Wetzel were invited by commissioners to talk about their caseloads and judicial needs.

Corey shared figures compiled from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Even though Sarpy County’s population is three times that of Hall County, Sarpy County’s juvenile court system handled only about more 20 more cases than Hall during that time period. The number in Sarpy was 626, compared to a little more than 600 juvenile cases in Hall County.

Hall County does not have a juvenile court system because to have such a system, a county needs to have more than 75,000 residents. If that figure is surpassed, voters would still have to approve a juvenile court system.

Corey doesn’t see that happening anytime soon. Instead, Hall County is pursuing a third county judge and a juvenile hearing officer. Both of those efforts are well underway.

Wetzel pointed out that plans for court expansion were drawn up in 2014. Three options were proposed at the time, but no action was taken.

When new courtroom facilities are built, they should be designed with expansion in mind, Wetzel said, because they’ll be full the minute they open.

Wetzel focused on the juvenile caseload in Hall County, “where we’re busting at the seams, quite frankly.”

If a bond issue were to fail, the county would be right back at square one, Wetzel said.

Butler told commissioners the county needs two county courtrooms and a new district courtroom.

A small, third courtroom currently used by county court is a “laughingstock,” Butler said.

In addition to space requirements, Butler has safety concerns about District Courtroom 3. The court is not currently equipped to handle a case in which a “super jury” of 80 to 100 potential jurors is called.

Butler believes a bond issue is going to have to be looked at.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said the board was told last year that it had at least five years to respond to courtroom needs. Now, commissioners are being told nine months later the needs are urgent.

Board members, Quandt said, are not sitting on their hands. “We know we’ve got a problem, and we’re going to fix it,” he said.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster agreed, saying the board fully understands “that this has to be done.”

Jane Richardson also agreed, saying the court expansion will be done, one way or another.

Later in the meeting, Quandt estimated, without doing any figuring, that the courtroom work might cost $30 million to $50 million.

The subject of judicial expansion arose later in the meeting, when needs for the Administration Building and Hall County Jail were discussed.

During the meeting, the board set bid opening dates for HVAC systems for both buildings.

Both projects will be paid for with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.

Quandt said the money for both projects could be set aside for the courtroom project. In the case of the Administration Building, the cost will be about $1.5 million.

The systems are currently working fine, Quandt said, and warranties for some new units now last only a year or two. When those warranties expire, the current systems might still be running. “To spend this ARPA money just to spend it, that’s wrong,” he said.

Lancaster said that ARPA funds cannot be put aside for later use. They must be fully committed by December of 2024. But, she said, she’s just as concerned about county spending as Quandt is.

The commission approved bid dates for both projects, with Quandt the only one opposing.

With the need for courtroom expansion so important, Quandt said he will be asking if there’s money in the budget for every project that comes before the board.

Board member Scott Sorensen said some of the projects the board is addressing have been put off for 20 years. He also said he’s tired of Quandt’s theatrics, and the board members must work together.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss courthouse expansion. Television reporter Steve White protested, saying the lack of specificity violated the state’s opening meeting law.

County Attorney Marty Klein said the reason for the closed session was valid. The fact that it might include some frank conversation placed it within the realm of protecting the public interest, Klein said. Discussion of funding sources might touch on courtroom staff, he said.

After the executive session, Lancaster made a motion to ask the architects, already hired, to work on options for expanding the courts.

White objected to the motion. Lancaster said that no action was actually needed, and withdrew her motion.