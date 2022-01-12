Hall County Courthouse evacuated because of bomb threat

The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Around 10:40 a.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Hall County Courthouse.
Deputies responded to the courthouse and evacuated the building. During a search of the building, nothing suspicious was located.
This investigation is ongoing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.