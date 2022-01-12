 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall County Courthouse evacuated because of bomb threat
top story breaking

Hall County Courthouse evacuated because of bomb threat

Hall County Courthouse bomb threat

Hall County deputies evacuated the Hall County Courthouse Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

Around 10:40 a.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Hall County Courthouse.

Deputies responded to the courthouse and evacuated the building. During a search of the building, nothing suspicious was located.

This investigation is ongoing.

