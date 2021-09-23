Hall County dedicating federal funds to COVID relief expenses

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a burdensome cost on local government.
Hall County will use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to relieve some of the expenses related to pandemic efforts.
ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments with resources to meet pandemic response needs and to help rebuild the national economy.
“These are monies that were set aside by the federal government for state and local governments, like cities and counties, to help with pandemic losses,” Facilities Director Doone Humphrey said.
Hall County was awarded $11.5 million in ARPA funds, with the first half received in May and the second half to be distributed in May 2022.
According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to:
— Support public health expenditures, such as COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care and certain public health and safety staff.
— Address negative economic impact caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.
— Replace lost public sector revenue.
— Provide premium pay for essential workers, meaning a worker can be supplemented up to $25 per hour.
— Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The city has until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the funds, but the U.S. Treasury must be notified by Dec. 31, 2024, how the funds are going to be spent.
A first quarterly report of how Hall County plans to use its funds has been sent to the U.S. Treasury, Humphrey reported.
Hall County will use ARPA funds for the budget to replace any lost revenue.
“Some of the money can be used for revenue that was lost during the pandemic because we didn’t take in as much money from different entities, like the (county) park,” he said. “We didn’t have anybody at the park all summer that year.”
Funds also will help with ongoing costs for sterilizing public areas.
“Sheriff’s Department and Corrections were involved with a lot of remediation and mitigation of COVID with sterilization, fogging, so there’s premium pay that can be paid for that,” Humphrey said.
Hall County is also planning a security upgrade for the Hall County Courthouse using the funds.
In August, the Hall County Board of Commissioners approved using a majority of the funds to join the city of Grand Island in an $8 million sanitary sewer replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
Other projects and areas of relief still are being identified.
Preparing the reports for the U.S. Treasury has been challenging, Humphrey said.
“I’m still going through, readying and studying the things the government puts out,” he said. “I’m trying to get a full understanding so I don’t cause any issues with the county and having to pay back some of that money if a project doesn’t qualify.”
Humphrey added, “I don’t want the county to make that mistake, so I’m treading slowly and cautiously with this.”