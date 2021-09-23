Hall County dedicating federal funds to COVID relief expenses

— Provide premium pay for essential workers, meaning a worker can be supplemented up to $25 per hour.

— Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The city has until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the funds, but the U.S. Treasury must be notified by Dec. 31, 2024, how the funds are going to be spent.

A first quarterly report of how Hall County plans to use its funds has been sent to the U.S. Treasury, Humphrey reported.

Hall County will use ARPA funds for the budget to replace any lost revenue.

“Some of the money can be used for revenue that was lost during the pandemic because we didn’t take in as much money from different entities, like the (county) park,” he said. “We didn’t have anybody at the park all summer that year.”

Funds also will help with ongoing costs for sterilizing public areas.

“Sheriff’s Department and Corrections were involved with a lot of remediation and mitigation of COVID with sterilization, fogging, so there’s premium pay that can be paid for that,” Humphrey said.

Hall County is also planning a security upgrade for the Hall County Courthouse using the funds.