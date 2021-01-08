Hall County deputies issue 34 citations during holiday season

As part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” special enforcement during the holidays, Hall County Sheriff’s deputies issued 34 citations, 13 of which were for speeding.
The mobilization ran from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1. An $1,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office allowed Hall County deputies to work 32 hours of selective enforcement overtime.
The citations included two each for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. One citation each was issued for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving during suspension.
During the same time period, the Nebraska State Patrol removed 41 impaired drivers from the road.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign involved dozens of law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and many more across the nation. During the campaign, troopers worked overtime in an effort to reduce the possibility of serious injury crashes.
In addition to the 41 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers issued 485 citations for speeding, 57 for driving under suspension, 28 for no proof of insurance, 17 for not using a seat belt, 16 for having an open alcohol container, six for minor in possession and four for having improper child restraint.
Nebraska experienced two major winter storms during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, during which troopers responded to dozens of crashes and assisted 823 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roads.
“Nebraska roads saw significantly fewer fatalities in December compared to the last several years,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “That positive statistic is a credit to safe driving by the public and dedication by troopers and other law enforcement officers who work to prevent tragic crashes.”
The State Patrol’s enforcement campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $23,000 from the Highway Safety Office.