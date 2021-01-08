Hall County deputies issue 34 citations during holiday season

As part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” special enforcement during the holidays, Hall County Sheriff’s deputies issued 34 citations, 13 of which were for speeding.

The mobilization ran from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1. An $1,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office allowed Hall County deputies to work 32 hours of selective enforcement overtime.

The citations included two each for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. One citation each was issued for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving during suspension.

During the same time period, the Nebraska State Patrol removed 41 impaired drivers from the road.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign involved dozens of law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and many more across the nation. During the campaign, troopers worked overtime in an effort to reduce the possibility of serious injury crashes.