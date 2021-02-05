Hall County deputies, Sheriff’s Department staff get COVID-19 vaccine; some on round 2

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting the vaccine is not mandatory, he added.

Staff members are required to wear masks while at work, though.

“Per the city mandate, everyone in our building, which is a city building, is required to wear masks at all times,” Castleberry said.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Sheriff’s Department, like so many agencies, has been meeting the challenges of serving the community while also keeping its employees safe from the coronavirus.

“We’ve had various staff since basically last spring, one here, one there, off and on all spring and all summer,” Castleberry said. “I had a staff member text me this morning that this staff member has tested positive. It’s still varying degrees.”

Though the rollout of vaccine allows agencies to go out into the community with a little more security and confidence, taking precautions is still necessary.

“Deputies are still required to wear masks when having contact, particularly if we’re dealing with the public, not knowing who all has either been exposed or may possibly have it,” he said.

Castleberry and the Sheriff’s Department want the community to take all steps possible to remain safe as the pandemic continues.