Hall County deputies, Sheriff’s Department staff get COVID-19 vaccine; some on round 2

For the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, keeping the community safe amid a pandemic means keeping themselves safe, as well.
Many of the county’s uniformed staff and investigators have received their second COVID-19 shots this week, completing the treatment, and office staff received their first shots this week, Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry reported.
“We staggered it out specifically so if there was an issue with a deputy or supervisor, we didn’t want everybody down at the same time with health issues,” Castleberry said.
For the most part, those who have completed the vaccine are doing well and were able to return to work immediately.
“I’ve had nothing. I got my second shot on Monday, no ill effects whatsoever,” he said. “I had an investigator get a second shot yesterday with no ill effects.”
This has not been the case for all, though.
“We’ve had supervisors and deputies that got their shots yesterday that have had some body joint aches and chills, and either took the day off or went home early,” Castleberry said.
The office, located at Grand Island’s Law Enforcement Center, has nine staff members and 31 deputies.
Not all staff members and deputies are pursuing the vaccine, though a “good percentage” have, Castleberry said.
Getting the vaccine is not mandatory, he added.
Staff members are required to wear masks while at work, though.
“Per the city mandate, everyone in our building, which is a city building, is required to wear masks at all times,” Castleberry said.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Sheriff’s Department, like so many agencies, has been meeting the challenges of serving the community while also keeping its employees safe from the coronavirus.
“We’ve had various staff since basically last spring, one here, one there, off and on all spring and all summer,” Castleberry said. “I had a staff member text me this morning that this staff member has tested positive. It’s still varying degrees.”
Though the rollout of vaccine allows agencies to go out into the community with a little more security and confidence, taking precautions is still necessary.
“Deputies are still required to wear masks when having contact, particularly if we’re dealing with the public, not knowing who all has either been exposed or may possibly have it,” he said.
Castleberry and the Sheriff’s Department want the community to take all steps possible to remain safe as the pandemic continues.
“We encourage everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated. That’s the main thing,” he said. “It’s the same things you’ve seen being pushed out. Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing. And limit the number of people at any specific gathering.”