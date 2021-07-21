Hall County Election Office getting electrical upgrade, provides census update

Hall County then has until the end of October to draw new precinct lines.

“Those lines will then be distributed to the rest of the political subdivisions — county board, city councils, school boards — to set their lines by the end of December,” Overstreet said.

There will be at least two new precincts, she said.

One new polling site will be Resurrection Church.

“Out in northwest Grand Island we’ve had a lot of growth, so we’ll have an additional precinct there,” she said. “We’re also going to split up a dual precinct that’s been at Fonner Park.”

Hall County’s Geographic Information Systems office has completed a new districting program that is using legacy census data, Overstreet said.

“We’re doing some pre-work on our precinct lines because our precinct lines are based on voter registration numbers as opposed to population numbers,” she said.

The late redistricting may affect candidates planning to run for office in 2022, Overstreet said.