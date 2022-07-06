Hall County Elections Office hiring deputy commissioner ahead of 2022 election

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved hiring a full-time deputy for the county Election Office.

The position will cost the county roughly $98,000, or 65% of the election commissioner’s salary.

Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet asked commissioners Tuesday to restore the office to its 1983 staffing level.

“When the office was first created in the 1980s, it had two full-time staff, and a few years later was added a half-time position. The last 20-some years, we’ve been running with one and a half staff,” said Overstreet.

This is no longer sufficient, as voter registration numbers are up 47% from 40 years ago.

“We really need to have a full-time backup to myself,” she said. “In fact, we’re the only county in the state of Nebraska that does not have a full-time backup to the election staff.”

The deputy will have some high-level decision-making responsibilities and split duties with the election commissioner, explained Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen.

“In essence, they would be able and have responsibility for performing all the duties,” she said, “but they would split them so they have a better balance with what’s going on, as opposed to having Tracy take it all on with all the overtime.”

According to Overstreet:

There are 86 counties in Nebraska with ex-officio election commission duties that are done by the county clerk, who has a deputy.

The state’s largest counties, with governor-appointed election commissioners, have mandated, by statute, a deputy election commissioner.

Only four counties have county board-appointed election commissioners: Cass, Buffalo, Platte and Hall.

“They don’t have deputies,” she said. “This is an issue the Secretary of State has brought up to these counties, that they want a deputy so they can have someone else to sign-off on election documents.”

While those four counties do not have a designated deputy, the other three do have a full-time person who can step in and do those duties, except for signature capabilities.

Overstreet stressed the urgency of hiring someone as, for the office, election duties start on July 14 for the 2022 general election.

“That’s when the petitions come in to the Secretary of State. By next week we’ll have early voting applications out. We’ll start doing signature verification. We’re taking filings. We’re getting ballots laid out,” she explained.

The first ballots for the Nov. 8 election are due out Sept. 23, she noted.

Two options were presented to commissioners. An appointment by the county board would take time for interviews, whereas an appointment by the election commissioner can be done more quickly. Overstreet advocated for the latter.

“I think this gives us the opportunity to get someone in there, basically let them make sure they like elections, that they can tolerate elections,” she said. “This has to be someone who can work an 18 hour day, because that’s just the nature of the job.”

Only having one and a half persons in office is “creating more contract work hours” and more “comp-time hours,” said Overstreet. She added that she has not been able to take vacation time because there would be no one else to complete her duties.

“I love elections, but I think it’s very risky to not have someone else who can fill in,” she said. “We’re one COVID designation away, or something like that, where we wouldn’t be able to complete our duties. I don’t want Hall County to be the one that isn’t able to sign-off on time on elections.”

While not ideal, it would be a start, said Overstreet.

“This at least gets us down the road to creating a position,” she said, “taking some of the risk of the county of not having someone else that knows what’s going on on a day-to-day basis who can fill in, and then next budget year, if the person likes the job, we could add the title, and the county board could appointment them.”