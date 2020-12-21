Hall County Emergency Management shares top holiday safety tips

“We celebrate the holidays differently this year so we can celebrate them all together next year,” he said.

Preserving medical resources remains critical as new COVID cases continue to occur.

“Our positivity rate in the community is still quite high. We’d like to see that drop,” Rosenlund said. “Now is not the time to let off the gas when it comes to our own personal efforts to fight the pandemic. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, as the vaccine is rolled out nationwide, but it’s going to take some time to build that immunity.”

He added, “We have many things to be grateful for and look forward to in the coming months as the path to getting past this pandemic is before us.”

Other safety concerns exist during the holidays at home and for those traveling.

A vast majority of house fires start in the kitchen, Rosenlund said.

“You think about holiday lights, Christmas trees, candles, all of these can present quite a fire hazard if not used appropriately,” he said, “or, if you’re using old and worn out wires for lights, or not taking care of candles.”

Keep sources of heat or flame at least 12 inches away from anything that might catch fire.