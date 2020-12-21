Hall County Emergency Management shares top holiday safety tips

Staying safe during the holidays is important.
Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management has several tips for helping the community stay safe during the upcoming winter holidays.
This year brings unique challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jon Rosenlund, Emergency Management director.
A public mask mandate has been in effect since Nov. 24.
“We really think it’s important that people and families celebrate holidays and build some good memories with one another,” Rosenlund said. “Maintaining a positive emotional, mental outlook is a part of disaster recovery as a community and individuals.”
He added, “A good holiday with loved ones helps overcome some of those concerns and worries, especially during a pandemic like this.”
Gatherings should remain small and limited to your own household. People also should avoid confined spaces and crowded places, and avoid close contact.
“In our community we saw, I think, a really encouraging result after Thanksgiving,” Rosenlund said. “We didn’t see a significant bump a week after the Thanksgiving holiday here in the Hall County area.”
Rosenlund attributes this to people following such safety guidelines.
“We celebrate the holidays differently this year so we can celebrate them all together next year,” he said.
Preserving medical resources remains critical as new COVID cases continue to occur.
“Our positivity rate in the community is still quite high. We’d like to see that drop,” Rosenlund said. “Now is not the time to let off the gas when it comes to our own personal efforts to fight the pandemic. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, as the vaccine is rolled out nationwide, but it’s going to take some time to build that immunity.”
He added, “We have many things to be grateful for and look forward to in the coming months as the path to getting past this pandemic is before us.”
Other safety concerns exist during the holidays at home and for those traveling.
A vast majority of house fires start in the kitchen, Rosenlund said.
“You think about holiday lights, Christmas trees, candles, all of these can present quite a fire hazard if not used appropriately,” he said, “or, if you’re using old and worn out wires for lights, or not taking care of candles.”
Keep sources of heat or flame at least 12 inches away from anything that might catch fire.
“Make sure you put candles on a sturdy surface that can’t be tipped over if bumped,” Rosenlund said.
Portable heaters are also a common concern.
“You want to follow the instructions of your heater and keep them a good, safe distance away from drapery, furniture, anything, because it can create quite a bit of heat,” he said.
When cooking for the holidays, food safety is also important.
Make sure meats are fully cooked, and fruits and vegetables are prepared and served using clean utensils and surfaces.
“During the holidays we eat special meals and cook big meals,” Rosenlund said. “We’ll cook food that we’re not necessarily used to cooking, or cooking a lot of things all at once. Sometimes, food safety and safe cooking practices are necessary.”
Finally, winter weather can create travel hazards, such as icy and wet roads.
Make sure your vehicle is prepared for travel, and that it’s well-maintained and has adequate tires for winter road conditions.
Keep your emergency kit updated, as well, in case you become stranded.
People should avoid traveling in poor conditions, Rosenlund said, such as low visibility, high wind and deep snow.
