Hall County Extension offers youth programs amid pandemic

Kids can make catapults, string mazes, stress balls and more, Scholtz said.

“When we developed this program, we purposefully selected projects where families would likely have the supplies at home so they wouldn’t have to make an extra trip to the store,” she said.

Virtual scavengers hunt are provided using an app called GooseChase.

“These are not the scavenger hunts you remember from your childhood days,” she said. “With this app, kids complete missions or tasks and get points for each one they complete.”

A recent family scavenger hunt allowed kids to learn about the Grand Island community and its local businesses, Scholtz said.

An at-home version soon will allow kids to compete across the state with one another.

Living Room Learning and Boredom Busters virtual programs started in April.

“We have about 60 videos and virtual learning experiences and field trips up on our website that are available to watch,” Scholtz said. “It’s a great time to slow down, spend time with some family members and do those programs together.”

Nutrition is also a priority for Hall County Extension.