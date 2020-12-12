Hall County Extension offers youth programs amid pandemic

Youth programs from Hall County’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office continue amid the pandemic.
During a special GITV broadcast Thursday from Grand Island City Hall, Extension Educator D’Ette Scholtz detailed the programs and resources being offered locally.
Hall County Extension is located at Grand Island’s College Park, 3180 U.S. Highway 34, next to Central Community College.
“Our role is to provide educational programs to folks who live in local communities,” she said. “We provide resources, answer a lot of client questions and so much more.”
Extension is best known for its 4-H program, Scholtz said.
“Here in Hall County we reach a little over 8,000 kids every year with that program,” she said.
A range of educational opportunities also are provided, including gardening classes, food safety classes and pesticide training.
“We also provide help for those who are ready to start a brand new business,” Scholtz said.
Due to COVID-19, all in-person programs have been canceled. Programs are being provided virtually instead, Scholtz said.
A Spark Link & Learn Project Series offers videos, activities and projects.
Kids can make catapults, string mazes, stress balls and more, Scholtz said.
“When we developed this program, we purposefully selected projects where families would likely have the supplies at home so they wouldn’t have to make an extra trip to the store,” she said.
Virtual scavengers hunt are provided using an app called GooseChase.
“These are not the scavenger hunts you remember from your childhood days,” she said. “With this app, kids complete missions or tasks and get points for each one they complete.”
A recent family scavenger hunt allowed kids to learn about the Grand Island community and its local businesses, Scholtz said.
An at-home version soon will allow kids to compete across the state with one another.
Living Room Learning and Boredom Busters virtual programs started in April.
“We have about 60 videos and virtual learning experiences and field trips up on our website that are available to watch,” Scholtz said. “It’s a great time to slow down, spend time with some family members and do those programs together.”
Nutrition is also a priority for Hall County Extension.
Cooking Corner is an eight-week virtual program to teach kids how to cook.
A Marathon Kids Classroom Challenge, starting next week, will help kids to stay fit during winter break.
“They’re going to be working toward completing a marathon, which sounds like a great goal for all of us adults, as well,” Scholtz said. “Students who complete that marathon will earn extra recess time when they come back from the break.”
For more information about Hall County Extension offerings, visit hall.unl.edu.
