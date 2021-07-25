Hall County Extension to host land management meeting

Nebraska Extension will host a land management meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Hall County Extension office in Grand Island.
The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and includes lunch. It will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values and lease provisions, in addition to crop and grazing land considerations.
Registration is required to ensure an accurate count for lunch. Call the Extension office at 308-385-5088.
For more information, contact Extension Educators Jim Jansen at 402-584-2261 or jjansen4@unl.edu; or Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu.
Soybean Management Field Days
Soybean Management Field Days will be kicking off across the state starting Aug. 10.
Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, and the Soybean Checkoff are teaming up to provide research-based information on growing soybeans while maximizing productivity and profitability.
Participants will have the ability to learn about using technology and research at the farm level and making it work for their unique operation. Highlighted topics include grain marketing, cropland cash rental rates, soybean gall midge, insect/disease management in cover crops, interseeding cover crops into soybeans, and soybean production. Four separate field days are planned across soybean growing regions in Nebraska including Wilcox on Tuesday, Aug. 10; Elgin on Wednesday, Aug. 11; Rising City on Thursday, Aug. 12; and Arlington on Friday, Aug. 12.
Each event will start at 9 a.m. with on-site registration and will wrap up around 2:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments are included. For details on each location, check online at https://enrec.unl.edu/soydays or call-800-529-8030.
Just a reminder ...
Nebraska Extension is hosting a field day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the South Central Agricultural Lab near Harvard.
Greg Ibach, Under Secretary in Residence in IANR at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will be the keynote speaker.
The field day will emphasize crop production, profitability and field trials. Topics of interest include pest management, sensor-based nitrogen management, innovations in irrigation management, biomass management, and cropping systems.
On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with field tours starting at 9. Participants have the flexibility to choose which sessions they would like to attend. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Pre-registration is required for meal planning purposes and can be completed online: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2021-south-central-agricultural-laboratory-field-day/.
The SCAL Research Farm is located at 851 Highway 6 near Harvard. For more information, call 402-762-3536 or emaill shachtel1@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.