Hall County Extension to host land management meeting

Nebraska Extension will host a land management meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Hall County Extension office in Grand Island.

The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and includes lunch. It will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values and lease provisions, in addition to crop and grazing land considerations.

Registration is required to ensure an accurate count for lunch. Call the Extension office at 308-385-5088.

For more information, contact Extension Educators Jim Jansen at 402-584-2261 or jjansen4@unl.edu; or Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu.

Soybean Management Field Days

Soybean Management Field Days will be kicking off across the state starting Aug. 10.

Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, and the Soybean Checkoff are teaming up to provide research-based information on growing soybeans while maximizing productivity and profitability.