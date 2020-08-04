Hall County is facing a $2.1 million budget shortfall for the 2020-2021 year.
The county is looking at using its reserves to make up the difference, as well as cutting expenses, County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said.
“We have choices,” Lancaster said. “If we are to leave the levy at where it was last year, which is what I believe the majority of the board wants, then $2.1 million, any portion of that, either needs to be cut or we’ll have to take it from our inheritance fund.”
A preliminary budget of $22.5 million has been submitted for this year.
The budget for 2019-2020 is roughly $19.5 million.
The commission has not completed its discussions on the budget, and hopes to find further savings before it is approved.
Commissioners have been meeting with department heads to identify cuts, Commissioner Gary Quandt said.
“We spent three days going over all the county budgets and outside entities,” Quandt said. “As of right now we’re not including the additional increase on valuations.”
Meeting the shortfall with only budget cuts is unlikely, he said.
“With everything that’s been going on with COVID and in the community, I don’t believe we can make a full $2.1 million worth of cuts,” Quandt said. “In the past, we’ve used Inheritance to shore up the mill levy so we didn’t have to increase it on the taxpayers, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Using reserves to shore up the budget is not a sustainable solution, Lancaster said.
“We’re going to have to make some either very difficult decisions or hopefully if the COVID situation turns around, some of our ability to hold more paying inmates will come back and that will be an advantage.”
The commission has not raised the levy for the last 10 years.
“We don’t like to do that, especially now,” Lancaster said. “At first we had increased valuation, so we didn’t really need to. We were able to pay our bills and stay in our budget simply by having the added tax base. Now, we don’t want to raise the levy because people are in such dire straits already.”
The shortfall is not exclusively because of the pandemic.
“It can be tracked to when we became a metropolitan statistical area, frankly,” Lancaster said. “Then our salaries went up drastically several years back. That started a bit of a problem for Hall County.”
The farm economy has also been poor in recent years, she said.
“For the last three years there has been some downturn in the valuation for farmland,” Lancaster said. “I believe over the last three years it’s been 12%.”
The cost of doing business has also increased, she said.
“Our health insurance has gone up more in the last few years than it has previously,” Lancaster said. “We’re self-insured, which is a good thing for us. It’s kept our costs down. But like everything else, there’s a point where things start increasing to a greater extent.”
Because of the pandemic, the county has not been able to house as many “paying inmates” — those placed in its correctional facility by other counties, the state and the federal government.
“We had to cut back considerably on the number of people we can keep because we need to make sure that if someone does get sick or there is a concern, that we can isolate people and keep the more vulnerable populations separate,” she said. “All of that put together came to a perfect storm.”
Lancaster is optimistic the county can overcome challenges both current and coming by taking care with its budget.
“This is a particularly difficult year, I think. However, I don’t know if it will all be cleared up by next year,” she said. “I think it will take some time. COVID could take a turn for the better, but then you have the farm economy, and I think that will come back much slower than it eroded. I think it will be quite a long road back.”
Lancaster added, “We’re going to have to be very cautious of our spending and make every dollar count.”
Commissioners will continue to meet with departments next week in hopes of further reductions in expenses, Quandt said.
“This has been one of the better boards as far as working to try to come up with some kind of solution so we don’t have to raise the mill levy in Hall County,” he said. “And, as long as I’m on the board, we’ll continue to not raise the mill levy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.