Hall County Fair announces 2022 concert lineup

Hall County Fair has announced its 2022 lineup of performing artists. The 2022 county fair will kick off on July 20 and conclude on July 24.

While new changes are in store again this year for young and old alike, 4-H exhibits, open-class exhibits, livestock show, kids’ sanctioned pedal pull, vendor booths, and menu of entertainment to please everyone’s taste will return as in years past.

The D.C. Lynch Carnival will be set up Thursday through Sunday.

Incredible talent will be showcased at the Hall County Fair on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

Starting Friday, a local Grand Island band, Exit 312, will be followed by another local band, BD and the Boys. There will be a car show sponsored by Thunder 97.7 FM/99.7 FM and Kermit’s Super Wash.

On that Saturday, July 23, there will be blues music by the Blue House Band & The Rent To Own Horns.

The band from Omaha has members of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame and has been performing together since the ’90s. The band has performed with Stevie Ray Vaughn, Ray Charles, The Temptations, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Lynyrd Skynyd, Doobie Brothers, B.B. King and Johnny Lang. Blue House & The Rent To Own Horns will perform from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bluehouseblues.com.

Ana Popovic, internationally renowned singer, songwriter and musician, will be performing live with her five-piece band.

Popovic is a native of Belgrade, Serbia, and is known for her outstanding blues, funk, jazz and rock guitar expertise, accented by her powerfully soulful vocals and demeanor. She has released a dozen albums since 2001 and is an eight-time Blues Music Award nominee. She will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 23.

For more information, visit www.anappovic.com.

An exciting lineup is also set to perform at the Heartlands Events Center.

Starting Friday, July 22, Roots N Boots will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum, award-winning entertainers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye will present an evening filled with No. 1 hits and the great stories behind the songs. Sammy, Aaron and Collin have amassed nearly 70 combined Top 40 singles and dozens of No. 1 hits, including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Kiss This,” “That’s My Story” and many more.

On Saturday, July 23, Nancy Wilson of Heart, with special guest Snake Oil, will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Snake Oil will be performing their acclaimed “Ikons of Rock” show. These musicians have an unbelievable ability to impersonate rock stars musically and visually. The performance includes spectacular costumes with an array of incredible special effects. Warp back to a time with lost art and attitude of real rock.

Wilson is celebrated as a seminal musician in rock ‘n’ roll history. With her sister Ann she leads the multi-platinum rock group Heart, which has sold upward of 35 million albums. As a songwriter, Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon (“Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Straight On”). Her icon status was cemented when Heart was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. Each show is $22 plus fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Heartland Events Center office or online at www.etix.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.