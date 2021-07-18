Hall County Fair begins Wednesday

After a year of adjustments with the pandemic, the 2021 Hall County Fair kicks off in full force Wednesday at Fonner Park, with many events scheduled through the weekend, including Showtime boxing on Friday night.
Beyond the regular 4-H and Open Class contest there are several special events planned. On Thursday, the DC Lynch Carnival opens, along with bingo and ice cream at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
In addition to the nationally televised boxing, the Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival is set with the Hanging Cowboys from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday and Judd Hoos playing from 8:30 to 11 at Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.
On Saturday, the Nebraska Pedal Pullers Sanctioned Pull will be at 2 p.m. at the Five Points Bank Arena, with the Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring BD and The Boys at 4-5:30 p.m., Honeyton 6-8 p.m., Freakabout 8:30-9:30 p.m., and Callista Clark 9:45-11 p.m. at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.
There is also a full day of events on July 24, culminating with the 4-H Livestock Auction to close the fair.
Fair schedule
(events/times are
subject to change)
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Sheep Barn open
2-7:30 p.m. — Enter Open Class flowers
4-6:30 p.m. — Enter 4-H livestock, Sheep Barn
4-6:30 p.m. — Enter 4-H & Open Class Rabbits and Poultry, Sheep Barn
4-6:30 p.m. — Enter 4-H static exhibits (including horticulture and food items), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4-7:30 p.m. — Enter Open Class static exhibits, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
6 p.m. — Dog Show equipment set-up (All Dog exhibitors), Five Points Bank Arena
8-10 p.m. — Livestock Arena Available
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — 4-H & Open Class Poultry Show, Sheep Barn
8:30 a.m. — Open Class Swine Show, 4-H Swine Show to follow, Five Points Bank Arena
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exhibitor booth setup, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
9 a.m. — 4-H Food Sale, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
1 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class Rabbit Show, Sheep Barn
2 p.m. — 4-H Meat Goat Show, Five Points Bank Arena
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Five Points Bank Arena
4-7 p.m. — Little Feet on the Farm (teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives, ages 2-12), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4-9 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class Exhibits Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4-9 p.m. — Exhibitor Booths Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4 p.m. — 4-H Dog Check-in, Five Points Bank Arena
4:30 p.m. — 4-H Dog Show (or at conclusion of Dairy Goat Show), Five Points Bank Arena
6 p.m. — Clover Kids Show and Tell, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building Stage
6 p.m. — Carnival — DC Lynch Shows, South Parking lot, weather permitting
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Bingo and Ice Cream, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Quilt Room
Closing at 10 p.m. — Livestock Arena available following Dog Show
Friday
7-8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Check-in, Thompson Foods 4-H Arena
8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show, Thompson Foods 4-H Arena
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Show, Five Points Bank Arena
9-11 a.m. — Little Feet on the Farm (teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives, ages 2-12), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Community Blood Drive, sponsored by Prairie Valley & Riverside Beef 4-H Clubs, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Quilt Room
10 a.m.-9 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class Exhibits Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
10 a.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibitor Booths Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
12:15 p.m. — Companion Animal (cat/small pet) Show, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building Stage
1-3 p.m. — Fair Goosechase Scavenger Hunt — grab the game code by the Expo Building Stage or Thompson Arena, Horse Show office
2 p.m. — 4-H Bucket Calf Show, Five Points Bank Arena
4 p.m. — 4-H Beef Showmanship, Five Points Bank Arena
4-7 p.m. — Little Feet on the Farm (teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives, ages 2-12), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4-7 p.m. — Antique Farm Equipment check-in, Fair Office
4-8 p.m. — Bingo, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Quilt Room
5-11 p.m. — Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival (Hanging Cowboys 7-8 p.m., Judd Hoos 8:30-11 p.m.), Aurora Cooperative Pavilion
5 p.m. — Entertainment — Showtime Television Network/Showbox 20th Anniversary Nationally Televised Fights, Heartland Events Center (doors open at 5 p.m., fights start at 6 p.m.)
6 p.m. — Carnival — DC Lynch Shows, South Parking lot, weather permitting
8-10 p.m. — Livestock Arena Available
Saturday —
4-H Alumni Day
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Beef Show, Five Points Bank Arena
8-10 a.m. — Antique Farm Equipment check-in, Fair Office
9 a.m. — Antique Farm Equipment Setup
10 a.m.-9 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class Exhibits Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
10 a.m.-9 p.m. — Exhibitor Booths Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
11 a.m.-11 p.m. — Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival (BD and The Boys 4-5:30 p.m., Honeyton 6-8 p.m., Freakabout 8:30-9:30 p.m., and Callista Clark 9:45-11 p.m.), Aurora Cooperative Pavilion
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Grand Champion Photos, Concession area, east end of Five Points Bank Arena
Noon — Antique Farm Equipment Display, sponsored by AIN
Noon-7:30 p.m. — Little Feet on the Farm (teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives, ages 2-12), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
2 p.m. — 4-H Recognition Event, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
2 p.m. — Nebraska Pedal Pullers Sanctioned Pull, Five Points Bank Arena
4-8 p.m. — Bingo, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Quilt Room
4 p.m. — Carnival — DC Lynch Shows, South Parking lot, weather permitting
Sunday
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival (DJ Frando 11 a.m.-3 p.m.), Aurora Cooperative Pavilion
11 a.m.- St. Pauls Lutheran Worship, Five Points Bank Arena
Noon-3 p.m. — Little Feet on the Farm (teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives, ages 2-12), Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
Noon-3 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class Exhibits Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
Noon-3 p.m. — Exhibitor Booths Open, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
Noon-4 p.m. — Antique Farm Equipment Display, sponsored by AIN
1 p.m. — 4-H Round Robin Showmanship, Five Points Bank Arena (youth participants report at 12:45 p.m.)
4 p.m. — Carnival — DC Lynch Shows, South Parking lot, weather permitting
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Livestock Buyers Meal, Concession area, east end of Five Points Bank Arena
3-4:30 p.m. — 4-H & Open Class premium checks available at Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
3-4:30 p.m. — Release 4-H & Open Class Static Exhibits, Pinnacle Bank Expo Building
4-5:30 p.m. — Release 4-H & Open Class Rabbits and Poultry, Sheep Barn
4:30 p.m. — Pioneer Farm and Heritage Farm Awards. These awards honor the families who have held sa.m.e fa.m.ily ownership of land for 100 and 150 years, Five Points Bank Arena
4:30 p.m. — Release of Livestock animals not participating in auction
4:30 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction — Public Welcome, Five Points Bank Arena