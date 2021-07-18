Hall County Fair begins Wednesday

After a year of adjustments with the pandemic, the 2021 Hall County Fair kicks off in full force Wednesday at Fonner Park, with many events scheduled through the weekend, including Showtime boxing on Friday night.

Beyond the regular 4-H and Open Class contest there are several special events planned. On Thursday, the DC Lynch Carnival opens, along with bingo and ice cream at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.

In addition to the nationally televised boxing, the Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival is set with the Hanging Cowboys from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday and Judd Hoos playing from 8:30 to 11 at Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

On Saturday, the Nebraska Pedal Pullers Sanctioned Pull will be at 2 p.m. at the Five Points Bank Arena, with the Q4A Cause BBQ and Free Concert Festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring BD and The Boys at 4-5:30 p.m., Honeyton 6-8 p.m., Freakabout 8:30-9:30 p.m., and Callista Clark 9:45-11 p.m. at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

There is also a full day of events on July 24, culminating with the 4-H Livestock Auction to close the fair.

Fair schedule

(events/times are

subject to change)

Wednesday