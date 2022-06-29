 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall County Fair concert canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
Based upon an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Nancy Wilson and Snake Oil will be unable to perform at the Hall County Fair on July 23.

Anyone who purchased tickets to this concert by credit card will automatically be refunded to their credit card accounts in a timely manner. Patrons who purchased their tickets at the Heartland Events Center Box Office paying by cash or check can receive refunds at the box office during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bring your tickets with you to collect your refund.

