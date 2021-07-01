Hall County Fair to feature a night of boxing

This year’s Hall County Fair will feature a nationally televised boxing card on Friday, July 23, at the Heartland Events Center.

The fights will be shown on the Showtime network as part of “Showbox” 20th anniversary boxing. In addition to the four main bouts, the evening will include multiple undercard fights. One of the boxers will be 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Niko Hernandez.

Tickets to the fights go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

A family four-pack is priced at $80. Individual tickets are $35 and $45. Tables of eight and VIP seats also are available.

To buy tickets, go to the Heartland Events Center box office or visit etix.com.

On fight night, the doors open at 5 p.m. and the bouts begin at 6. The television coverage will start at about 8.

The Hall County Fair runs July 21-25.

In addition to the D.C. Lynch Carnival, the fair includes 4-H exhibits, open class exhibits and livestock shows as well as a kid-sanctioned pedal pull, bingo and vendor booths.

Fair food will be another big attraction.

“Can’t beat a good funnel cake or fresh-squeezed lemonade,” according to a news release from the fair.

In conjunction with Hear Grand Island and Fonner Park, the fair will present Q4ACause, “a giant BBQ coupled with a free music festival designed to complement the fun and joy of the fair with proceeds going to the community, county and numerous charities,” based on the release.