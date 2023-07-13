Tobacco-Free Hall County, the Prevention Project and the Hall County Fair are partnering to bring a family fun day at the Hall County Fair.

Set for Saturday, July 22, the 1-mile walk/run for all ages will not be timed, but the 5k will. The Hall County Fair is sponsoring medals for the top male and female runners in the 5K.

This is the seventh annual “Outrun Addiction - Finish with Hope.”

Tobacco-Free Hall County’s mission is to promote lives free from tobacco in all its forms. The Prevention Project’s mission is to improve the health, well-being, and safety of Grand Island residents by working collaboratively to reduce substance abuse and challenge social norms about substance use.

This is a family fun run designed to create awareness for addiction to tobacco and/or other substances. Participants are asked to wear “crazy/fun” socks for the run.

The 5k run is set to start at 8 a.m. with the 1 mile fun run to follow at 9. Registration is $15-$30; register online at hallcountyfair.com/

For more information, email finishwithhope@gmail.com