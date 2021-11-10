Hall County fire districts ask for help with equipment, COVID-related expenses

Hall County’s rural fire districts are pursuing American Rescue Plan Act dollars to purchase air packs.
Members of Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan fire districts, among others, attended Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting to request the needed funds.
“They’re requesting some funds from our ARPA dollars that we have to work with, seeing how they had to put in for a grant for these air packs,” Commissioner Scott Sorensen said. “I believe it was a $1 million grant for the entire county and they were unsuccessful in obtaining that.”
Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Todd King explained air packs are a vital piece of life-saving equipment.
“These packs are used for medical response, as well as fire,” he said. “One of the key features of the packs is the ability to go from pressurized air, we can install a filter right on the mask, and provide the same level of protection for medical calls and some hazmat stuff.”
An air pack is a portable air (not oxygen) tank with regulator for use in toxic smoke conditions, mainly structure or hazardous material fires, over a 30-minute period.
Wood River purchased 15 air packs in 2017 for its members. Other local area fire districts are planning similar purchases, King said.
King asked for $40,000 in county ARPA funds for each of the six fire districts to purchase the air packs.
The fire districts incurred unplanned expenses from purchasing required personal protective equipment during the pandemic, King said.
“Each department had a significant impact of PPE to better protect our members,” he said. “In Wood River, we bought a lot of Tyvek coveralls and N95 masks, and we had those stockpiled and had them available for all of our members, as well.”
Fire districts also had to invest in disinfecting equipment for their vehicles, King noted.
Wood River, and other fire districts, also had to invest in technology to hold virtual meetings and maintain training levels.
“That is not an expense we were planning on for the year,” King said.
Revenue from community donations was “significantly cut” because districts were not able to hold their normal fundraising programs, King said.
“In the case of Wood River, our 2020 Fireman’s Ball was canceled and that gives us a significant amount of funding each year,” he said. “I think you’d find it harder to find a better bang for your buck than what your volunteer fire department does with your funding.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster warned that the request may not be eligible for ARPA funds.
“We appreciate all that you do to keep our county safe,” she said. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything that would indicate that these would qualify, except for our discretionary funds, and we’ve used some of those funds. They’re precious dollars and few and far between.”
She added, “I don’t feel comfortable at all saying how we’ll move forward until we have a chance to make sure these are even eligible.”
Sorenson said the fire department items were only brought to the board for their consideration.
“With our ARPA funds, I know we’re not necessarily looking to spend them all before we have them all,” he said, “but I wanted to put this out in front of you guys before we get too far along with that process.”