Hall County fire districts ask for help with equipment, COVID-related expenses

King asked for $40,000 in county ARPA funds for each of the six fire districts to purchase the air packs.

The fire districts incurred unplanned expenses from purchasing required personal protective equipment during the pandemic, King said.

“Each department had a significant impact of PPE to better protect our members,” he said. “In Wood River, we bought a lot of Tyvek coveralls and N95 masks, and we had those stockpiled and had them available for all of our members, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire districts also had to invest in disinfecting equipment for their vehicles, King noted.

Wood River, and other fire districts, also had to invest in technology to hold virtual meetings and maintain training levels.

“That is not an expense we were planning on for the year,” King said.

Revenue from community donations was “significantly cut” because districts were not able to hold their normal fundraising programs, King said.

“In the case of Wood River, our 2020 Fireman’s Ball was canceled and that gives us a significant amount of funding each year,” he said. “I think you’d find it harder to find a better bang for your buck than what your volunteer fire department does with your funding.”