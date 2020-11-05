Hall County gets 70% voter turnout Tuesday

There were 24,434 ballots cast in Hall County for Tuesday’s general election.
With just more than 35,000 registered voters, that’s a 69.6% voter turnout.
Once the remaining 405 provisional ballots have been counted, the number should easily clear 70%, Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said Wednesday.
The turnout is greater than the 2016 general election, in which 22,467 ballots were cast.
Election Day went well overall in Hall County, Overstreet said.
“We had ample poll workers for all of our sites, and we had a lot of youths participating as poll workers and also voting,” she said.
Waits at polling sites weren’t longer than 10 or 15 minutes, according to reports.
“We did have lines at some of our sites, which, I think, some people may not have experienced typically,” Overstreet said, “but we had great weather and people didn’t mind waiting around a little bit.”
A potential gas leak at a polling site was among the long day’s surprises, Overstreet said.
“We thought we were going to have to evacuate. We have backup plans for that,” she said. “We sent a transition team there and the Fire Department had gotten there and taken care of the situation very quickly, so we didn’t have to evacuate the site, which was nice.”
There was an even 50/50 split between early votes and Election Day voting. Each generated more than 12,000 ballots, though an exact breakdown won’t be available until next week.
“Nebraska law allows for people to have a variety of different ways to participate in the election and whatever’s most comfortable for them,” Overstreet said.
Many early ballots were requested due to the pandemic.
“We had family members coming down and getting take-out ballots, because a family member who was originally planning to go to the polling site ended up being in quarantine and wasn’t able to go,” Overstreet said.
More people voted in person this year than not.
“I was expecting to have more early voters, just based on statistics from the primary,” she said. “There were more people who wanted to vote in person than I anticipated, particularly with our COVID numbers going up a week or two before the election.”
Some ballots sent in had to be recreated, a common occurrence, Overstreet said, because they could not be processed.
“There was more of that than we anticipated for this election,” she said. “People had more time to spend with their ballot at home because some of them had coffee stains or sticky stuff, like jelly. We have to take a clean ballot and recreate it so it will go through.”
Before final results can be released, the remaining provisional ballots must be counted.
The process can take several days, Overstreet said.
“It requires going one by one with each ballot application and voter registration application to update that voter’s record before we can determine if we can count that ballot,” she said. “In some cases it may take 3 or 4 minutes, and in some cases it may take days.”
There may also be recounts yet, as some local races had close results.
For a complete list of unofficial results, visit https://www.hallcountyne.gov/ and click on the Election Commission tab.
