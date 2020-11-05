Hall County gets 70% voter turnout Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was an even 50/50 split between early votes and Election Day voting. Each generated more than 12,000 ballots, though an exact breakdown won’t be available until next week.

“Nebraska law allows for people to have a variety of different ways to participate in the election and whatever’s most comfortable for them,” Overstreet said.

Many early ballots were requested due to the pandemic.

“We had family members coming down and getting take-out ballots, because a family member who was originally planning to go to the polling site ended up being in quarantine and wasn’t able to go,” Overstreet said.

More people voted in person this year than not.

“I was expecting to have more early voters, just based on statistics from the primary,” she said. “There were more people who wanted to vote in person than I anticipated, particularly with our COVID numbers going up a week or two before the election.”

Some ballots sent in had to be recreated, a common occurrence, Overstreet said, because they could not be processed.