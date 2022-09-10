Hall County gets funding for new juvenile diversion coordinator position

Hall County is being awarded $43,203 to partly provide for a newly-created juvenile diversion alternative initiative coordinator position.

The position is expected to cost roughly $75,000 per year total.

Hall County Board of Commissioners approved creating the new position in June.

The award is significant, said Commissioner Karen Bredthauer.

It is the first time the Office of Violence Prevention has awarded grant funds outside of Omaha or Lincoln, she said.

The position is needed.

District Judges Arthur Wetzel and Alfred Corey have 560 juvenile cases per year, and in one day heard 93 juvenile cases, where most juvenile court judges have about 250 per year, explained Bredthauer.

Bredthauer was appointed to the OVP board by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2021.

She brought the OVP grant opportunity to the attention of County Attorney Marty Klein and the grant was completed by Diversion Director Randy See.

The OVP grant was approved by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

The priority for funding is given to “projects that appear to have the greatest benefit to the state and have goals to reduce street and gang violence, homicides and injuries by firearms,” said Bredthauer.

The JDAI program looks for alternatives for detaining juveniles.

The program is beneficial, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein told Commissioners in June.

“There’s significant research out there that tells us that juveniles, when taken out of their home, have a worse outcome than when they are able to be maintained in their home,” he said. “It’s almost as bad or worst when juveniles are taken out of their school setting.”

In the short-term, the coordinator will “develop relationships that will, in the long-term, have better outcomes for juveniles,” said Klein.

The juvenile court system aims to help such youths achieve better outcomes so they can “learn from the mistakes they make,” be rehabilitated, and become productive members of society, said Klein.

“I believe that translates to less pressure on our system, less detention costs, and an overall benefit to Hall County both for the juveniles and every part of the system that these juveniles would otherwise be touching if they were involved in the court system,” he said.

Klein told Commissioners on Aug. 30 that the county’s juvenile cases are not only growing in number, but becoming more complex.

This is time-consuming for an office that is currently short-staffed.

“I believe this is a need based on the amount of work my folks are doing,” he told the board.

Bredthauer told The Independent she plans to pursue full funding for the position with OVP’s upcoming grant cycle in March.

“If we can continue to get this from the Legislature, we can fund other projects in Hall County,” she said, “but only if we can get people to write the grants.”