Hall County getting les- than- expected reimbursement for COVID expenses

Hall County will be getting less money back for COVID-related expenses than expected.
County officials in July anticipated receiving more than $300,000 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID expenses.
That figure now is expected to be closer to $150,000.
“It’s going to be about half on reimbursement for the first request I sent in,” Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said.
“That’s primarily all personal protective equipment and masks — uniform, gloves, sanitation equipment.”
FEMA would reimburse 75% of the county’s approved expenses, with the remaining 25% being reimbursed by the state using CARES Act funds.
Some items submitted for possible reimbursement, such as newly added security cameras, were not approved.
“There were a lot of things we thought would go into it, but it turned out that some of that stuff didn’t qualify,” Humphrey said. “FEMA has changed their rules a little bit.”
Overtime related to the pandemic also was not a part of the FEMA reimbursement.
That is being paid for separately as part of a CARES Act grant to the state of Nebraska.
More than $650,000 in hours is being pursued for reimbursement, Humphrey said.
“We’re calculating that,” he said. “All those Sheriff’s Office, emergency responder hours are all going through a different grant from the state itself.”
Support Local Journalism
Hall County already has had $58,000 approved from a U.S. Department of Justice grant.
“We should be expecting that money anytime now, but it hasn’t come in yet,” Humphrey said.
Hall County continues to incur COVID-related expenses.
Expenses include personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, and sanitation, such as disinfectants and liquid hand sanitizer.
“We have to maintain the courthouse,” Humphrey said. “The judges want their courthouses sprayed on a daily basis, so we have to go in and disinfect them in the middle of the day.”
Such efforts have become a normal practice for the county.
“This epidemic has changed a lot of habits and formed a lot of new habits that we have to do now to keep things sterilized,” Humphrey said.
Readying the documents needed for reimbursement while also implementing new practices at the peak of the pandemic in Nebraska was a challenge, he said.
“I’m still putting stuff together and filling out forms, especially on the FEMA grant,” Humphrey said. “It’s very detailed. You’ve got to produce copies of invoices, documentation that you’ve actually paid the money out. Once you send it in, there’s usually more questions.”
He added, “It will be a while before the county sees some of that money.”
Humphrey said the reimbursements will help the county regain expenses lost to the pandemic.
“You won’t make any money on it,” he said. “You’re just getting back some of the money you spend, especially on the salaries part. That’s the way grants work for this. You have to expend the money first to get reimbursed and give an accounting of everything.”
The effort is a worthwhile one.
“It helps the county,” Humphrey said. “Anything the county can get, and city governments, helps. You won’t get any extra money on it, but it does help cover the costs so you get back some of what you’ve expended.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.