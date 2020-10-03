Hall County getting les- than- expected reimbursement for COVID expenses

More than $650,000 in hours is being pursued for reimbursement, Humphrey said.

“We’re calculating that,” he said. “All those Sheriff’s Office, emergency responder hours are all going through a different grant from the state itself.”

Hall County already has had $58,000 approved from a U.S. Department of Justice grant.

“We should be expecting that money anytime now, but it hasn’t come in yet,” Humphrey said.

Hall County continues to incur COVID-related expenses.

Expenses include personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, and sanitation, such as disinfectants and liquid hand sanitizer.

“We have to maintain the courthouse,” Humphrey said. “The judges want their courthouses sprayed on a daily basis, so we have to go in and disinfect them in the middle of the day.”

Such efforts have become a normal practice for the county.

“This epidemic has changed a lot of habits and formed a lot of new habits that we have to do now to keep things sterilized,” Humphrey said.