Hall County, GRand Island Public Schools to review contract for funding school interventionist positions

Hall County and Grand Island Public Schools are reviewing a contract that provides the school district with its two school interventionist staff positions.

GIPS is responsible for hiring, supervising and paying the employees, including benefits, and Hall County provides reimbursement for those costs through a grant received by Juvenile Services and its juvenile diversion program.

GIPS increases the wages for the positions yearly, though, and the grant funding Hall County receives for the positions is not keeping up.

“Both interventionists want to continue working with Hall County and (GIPS) and doing this position, but it’s a matter of figuring out how this is going to work,” Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said at Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting. “We know, because we don’t have enough money at this point, it’s got to change somehow. We just don’t know exactly how yet.”

The “Community-Based Juvenile Service Aid Grant” is received through the Nebraska Crime Commission, Juvenile Services Director Randy See told The Independent.

For the upcoming year, which starts July 1, Juvenile Services has received $175,000 for the two staff positions. With an enhancement grant, the total rises to $195,000.

The positions are also supported through other funds and services, See explained.

In those positions are Beth Klemme at Walnut Middle School and Andrea Hill at Grand Island Senior High.

See has met with both interventionists and GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter on the issue, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein told commissioners Tuesday.

“We’ve had a number of different conversations,” said Klein. “We’re trying really hard to figure out if there’s a way we can keep both of these employees there and doing the good work they’re doing. We’ve batted back-and-forth a few proposals and there’s another proposal that Dr. Dexter has and she has to bring that to the Superintendent (Tawana Grover).”

Insurance specifically is going to increase $6,000 per person, and wages go up with each school budget cycle, Klein said.

“We can’t anticipate for that and the grant has not kept pace with the increase in the salaries,” he said. “That’s where we’re finding ourselves. Last year we were in a very tight situation for this budget cycle and now it’s just not going to be able to keep up with the increase.”

Hall County Attorney’s Office requested permission from the board Tuesday to notify GIPS that the county is seeking to either terminate or modify the existing memorandum of understanding between the two agencies.

“The school’s not going to be surprised by this,” Klein said. “We warned them that we would have to do this in order to continue this relationship in some form. We’ve just go to notify them that we have to either amend or terminate this agreement.”

The current MOU has been in place since July 1, 2018.

It is reviewed annually unless it is terminated or modified, explained Carstensen.

The county must provide written notice of termination or need for modification not less than 60 days prior to date of taking either action.

“Because we think we have not enough funds to truly cover an entire year’s worth of wages at the rate that GIPS has been setting the wages for these folks, we’re in a position where we think we may need to modify this agreement with them,” said Carstensen. “Really what we’re trying to do is make this work for all.”

The program has been mutually beneficial for both Hall County and GIPS, Carstensen said.

“The interventionist helps with our diversion kids and assisting them while they’re at school,” she said. “The school benefits because we don’t have so many diversion kids to take up their time for the entire day. Their day is also spent assisting kids who are at school and keeping them from becoming diversion kids or truancy kids.”

Commissioner Pam Lancaster supported the action.

“If there’s a way for us to continue this we should,” she said. “On the other hand, I think the school has a responsibility on the financial side, too.”

