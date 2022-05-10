Hall County had 28.7% voter turnout for primary election

A total of 9,788 people, or 28.72% of Hall County’s registered voters, cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election,.

Hall County voters did a good job of adjusting to changes in polling places and construction detours Tuesday.

County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said her office didn’t receive as many calls from voters needing assistance as expected.

“Overall I would say most people did a good job of planning in advance of where they needed to go,” she said.

Some people needed to be redirected to new polling sites.

“But I think the voting public by and large did a very good job of doing their homework and being prepared. So I’m pleased with that,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet didn’t yet have any turnout numbers before 8 p.m., but in visiting polling places earlier in the day, she noticed a couple of places that might have close to a 40% turnout. Others, she said, could have a turnout of around 20%.

The polling places with good turnout were St. Leo’s Catholic Church and GI Free Church. Those two sites are “traditionally higher-turnout precincts. And we saw that again today,” Overstreet said.

Early voting ballots came in throughout the day Tuesday, many dropping them off at the box outside the Hall County Administration Building.

Hall County has 24 polling places, 20 of which are in Grand Island or serve areas that contain a portion of land within Grand Island’s city limits.

One polling place each is located in Cairo, Alda, Wood River and Doniphan.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.