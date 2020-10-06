Hall County has strong, but bumpy start to election season

Hall County voters have shown strong interest in by-mail voting for the Nov. 3 election with more than 8,400 ballots issued. But there have been some snags, said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet in a news release.
“A weekend audit showed that we have issued 21 duplicate ballots to Hall County voters,” said Overstreet. “I have talked personally with the majority of the affected voters and instructed them to write duplicate across the return envelope and return it to our office or to destroy the duplicate on their own. Most had already done so.”
Even if a voter attempted to submit the duplicate ballot, it would not be counted, Overstreet said.
“Once a voter returns a ballot, the voter record is locked down and no other ballot can be received,” she said.
Under Nebraska law, Overstreet said a voter may receive up to four replacement ballots if a marking error on the ballot occurs, but only one ballot is allowed to be returned for counting.
“Our state-required counting boards also open each ballot envelope to ensure only one ballot is contained,” she said.
That opening occurs with the ballot envelope facing down to protect the identity of each early voter, Overstreet said.
She said that all of the duplicates were associated with a voter submitting multiple by-mail applications. She said a processing update has been implemented with the assistance of election vendor Election Systems and Software to ensure the duplicate issue does not reoccur.
She said Hall County’s new COVID-era ballot return envelope also has created some frustration with voters.
“We had pressure-seal envelopes created, but neglected to fold in the top flap of the envelope during the first day of processing,” Overstreet said. “That led to ballot return envelopes self-sealing during the mailing process.” Voters may request a new envelope or use tape to seal their existing envelope.
She said it’s “unfortunate to have these bumps in the road, but the integrity of the election system is fully intact.”
“There are myriad checks and balances in Nebraska’s election process and the mailed ballot audit demonstrates that,” Overstreet said.
Voters who are wanting a mailed ballot must request one in writing by 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Voters also may cast their ballot early in-person or pick up a take-out ballot now through Nov. 2. Early voting is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
