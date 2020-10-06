Hall County has strong, but bumpy start to election season

Hall County voters have shown strong interest in by-mail voting for the Nov. 3 election with more than 8,400 ballots issued. But there have been some snags, said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet in a news release.

“A weekend audit showed that we have issued 21 duplicate ballots to Hall County voters,” said Overstreet. “I have talked personally with the majority of the affected voters and instructed them to write duplicate across the return envelope and return it to our office or to destroy the duplicate on their own. Most had already done so.”

Even if a voter attempted to submit the duplicate ballot, it would not be counted, Overstreet said.

“Once a voter returns a ballot, the voter record is locked down and no other ballot can be received,” she said.

Under Nebraska law, Overstreet said a voter may receive up to four replacement ballots if a marking error on the ballot occurs, but only one ballot is allowed to be returned for counting.

“Our state-required counting boards also open each ballot envelope to ensure only one ballot is contained,” she said.

That opening occurs with the ballot envelope facing down to protect the identity of each early voter, Overstreet said.