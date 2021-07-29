Hall County Hero Flight presents local match check for state veterans cemetery

The challenge is met.
Hall County Hero Flight Association in May began raising $750,000 as a 10% local match for a planned federal expansion of Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national shrine site.
With strong community support, including a $50,000 donation from the city of Kearney, a check was presented Wednesday to the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs three days ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
The state now may apply for a State Veterans Cemetery grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to make the $7.5 million project a reality.
Roughly 30 people attended the special ceremony Wednesday morning at the future site of the Grand Island State Veterans Cemetery.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley called the city a great place to honor Nebraska’s veterans.
“The community of Grand Island has such a long and rich history of showing love and service to our veterans,” Foley said. “It’s just so appropriate that this beautiful new cemetery will be built on these hallowed grounds.”
He applauded the community’s fundraising efforts.
“Isn’t it extraordinary that, in a period of less than 90 days, $750,000 in matching funds was raised? What a commitment!” Foley said. “Now, with those matching funds we can go forward to the federal government and receive the rest of the money and get this project moving.”
Nebraska VA Director John Hilgert called the day “a very important milestone.”
“Without this day, we could not go forward,” Hilgert said. “Without the achievement of the Grand Island and Hall County and central Nebraska community coming together to raise these funds, we would not be going forward today.”
The site is perfectly situated between Nebraska’s national cemeteries in Maxwell and Omaha, he noted.
“Draw a dot in between those two, it lands right here in Grand Island,” Hilgert said. “This will really complete our services for memorial recognition to Nebraska’s veterans all the way across the state.”
To help meet the fundraising deadline, Hall County approved meeting the difference through inheritance tax funds, which would be repaid using Grand Island Tourism’s lodging tax dollars.
The amount needed was further reduced Wednesday.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse not only cheered the local effort, but presented a $50,000 donation to the Hero Flight Association on behalf of the city of Kearney.
“Reflecting on the relationship we have in our Tri-Cities, we compete for a lot of things, but we’re also supportive of one another,” Clouse said. “When we saw this effort to raise funds for the cemetery, we got together and said ... this is something we ought to support because it’s the right thing to do.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele called it “a great honor” to be on land “dedicated to men and women who have defended our country.”
“This is a significant place in the hearts and minds of those of us who live in Grand Island and those of us who understand the sacrifice made by those who serve in our armed forces,” Steele said. “I want to thank you folks who helped raise the matching funds and made this possible.”
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster voiced the importance of honoring veterans.
“We have no purpose for being here if it wasn’t for honoring veterans,” Lancaster said. “Some gave their life. Some gave a part of their life. But all veterans gave time for your freedom and mine, so we can stand here and feel free to honor them today.”