Hall County Hero Flight presents local match check for state veterans cemetery

Nebraska VA Director John Hilgert called the day “a very important milestone.”

“Without this day, we could not go forward,” Hilgert said. “Without the achievement of the Grand Island and Hall County and central Nebraska community coming together to raise these funds, we would not be going forward today.”

The site is perfectly situated between Nebraska’s national cemeteries in Maxwell and Omaha, he noted.

“Draw a dot in between those two, it lands right here in Grand Island,” Hilgert said. “This will really complete our services for memorial recognition to Nebraska’s veterans all the way across the state.”

To help meet the fundraising deadline, Hall County approved meeting the difference through inheritance tax funds, which would be repaid using Grand Island Tourism’s lodging tax dollars.

The amount needed was further reduced Wednesday.

Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse not only cheered the local effort, but presented a $50,000 donation to the Hero Flight Association on behalf of the city of Kearney.