Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island firefighters union team up to raise funds for grave marker

However, after hearing Goodchild’s story and about his impact in the Grand Island community, advocating for labor and as a firefighter, Stockwell said the fire union decided it was “a natural fit” to work alongside the historical society on the marker project.

“From the union side, he was a labor advocate and that is something that is near and dear to us. We want to protect workers, those that are serving and those who work hard in whatever industry or organization they are in,” he said. “From the Fire Department side, I think it shows the history of where we have come from. Tommy was a part of the early history of the Fire Department, so it makes sense to learn his story.”

Stockwell said Goodchild’s story also is important because it shows from where the Grand Island community and the Grand Island Fire Department have come, and “the people whose shoulders we stand upon as we continue to build the legacy of Grand Island.”

Stockwell said the fire union plans to highlight the project, and the need to raise money for it, on its social media pages.

“I would say this project is a first for our union,” he said. “We have never really had an opportunity to do anything like this before, so we are looking forward to being a part of it to honor Tommy’s story.”