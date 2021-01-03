Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island firefighters union team up to raise funds for grave marker

A former Grand Island firefighter and labor advocate soon will be remembered with a grave marker thanks to a community project.
Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society, said the organization is partnering with Grand Island Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 647 to raise at least $600 to place a grave marker at the site of Tommy Goodchild, a Black man who lived in Grand Island in the late 1880s and was a volunteer firefighter and business owner, by Memorial Day.
Setlik said that what is on the grave marker and its design will depend on how much money is raised.
“The more we can raise, the bigger we can get, obviously,” Setlik said.
“The $600 marker is probably going to have his name, his date of birth and date of death. I would like to put something on there about him being a businessman and a volunteer fireman.”
The fundraising campaign will kick off Monday with “Marker Monday” at Wave Pizza Co., with a portion of the day’s proceeds being donated to the marker project. There will be another Marker Monday event Jan. 18 at Sin City Grill.
Setlik said Goodchild was a “well-respected man” in the Grand Island community and was a strong labor advocate. She referenced a story in The Independent at the time that told of Goodchild leading a parade through Grand Island to help advocate for a 6 p.m. closing time for businesses “so they could have lives of their own.”
“So it was interesting that Tommy was a business owner, but he was also an advocate for the worker,’ Setlik said.
While Goodchild was a well-known man in the Grand Island community at the time, Setlik said that his family later moved to Omaha. Subsequently, she said, the historical society does not know if there ever was a marker installed at Goodchild’s grave in the older part of the Grand Island Cemetery on the south side of Stolley Park Road.
“As a historical society, we believe that the history of a community is found in the cemetery, that everyone’s story is important and people need to be remembered. So we want to place a marker on Tommy’s grave,” she said. “We have talked about Tommy on the cemetery tours before and there is no place where someone can go out to the cemetery and say, ‘Here is where Tommy Goodchild was buried.’”
In addition to Tommy Goodchild, Setlik said the historical society also plans to restore the damaged grave of Tommy’s brother, Wilford, and give Wilford’s wife, Susan, “a small little marker” with her name, date of birth and date of death.
Jared Stockwell, communications director for Grand Island Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 647, said that when the union was first approached by Setlik about partnering with the historical society on the marker project, nobody in the union or the fire department knew much about Tommy Goodchild.
However, after hearing Goodchild’s story and about his impact in the Grand Island community, advocating for labor and as a firefighter, Stockwell said the fire union decided it was “a natural fit” to work alongside the historical society on the marker project.
“From the union side, he was a labor advocate and that is something that is near and dear to us. We want to protect workers, those that are serving and those who work hard in whatever industry or organization they are in,” he said. “From the Fire Department side, I think it shows the history of where we have come from. Tommy was a part of the early history of the Fire Department, so it makes sense to learn his story.”
Stockwell said Goodchild’s story also is important because it shows from where the Grand Island community and the Grand Island Fire Department have come, and “the people whose shoulders we stand upon as we continue to build the legacy of Grand Island.”
Stockwell said the fire union plans to highlight the project, and the need to raise money for it, on its social media pages.
“I would say this project is a first for our union,” he said. “We have never really had an opportunity to do anything like this before, so we are looking forward to being a part of it to honor Tommy’s story.”
Setlik said the historical society hopes to do more education on Goodchild and his family as part of the Marker Monday project.
Once the funds are raised for Goodchild’s grave marker, Setlik said the hope is for there to be a ceremony with GIFD to rededicate it. She said that when Goodchild died in 1892, the entire department went to the cemetery and was gone for five hours.
“They left City Hall — where the fire station was at the time — and they did not come back until five hours later. The fire chief actually had a notice published in the newspaper asking for all firemen to be there for Tommy’s funeral,” Setlik said. “So I think it would be really cool to have the fire department help us rededicate his grave and the marker to honor and remember him.”
Stockwell said there are members of the fire union who “want to give to help give a proper memorial to Tommy.”
In addition to the Marker Monday fundraising events, Setlik said anyone who would like to make a donation to the marker project can do so by sending a check to the Hall County Historical Society, 603 N Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or online at www.HallNEhistory.com, with a designation of “Goodchild” on the donation.