Hall County Historical Society selling miniature replicas of historic buildings

Hall County’s historical buildings standing and long-gone have been captured in display size, thanks to the Hall County Historical Society and the company Cat’s Meow.
“It is a good memento of something that the Historical Society has done that has spread throughout a lot of communities,” said Hall County Historical Society secretary Annette Davis. “They are good memories of buildings that are still important or maybe aren’t even in existence.”
“It might be the only way some people are able to see some of these buildings — for instance, the old Union Pacific Depot, which was a beautiful building. It’s no longer in existence anymore.”
The wooden keepsakes are being sold to raise money for the historical society.
“It goes into for our general expenses — no specific purpose that it would come up, but that we have a lot of good projects going on all the time,” Davis said.
Some discontinued pieces are “re-gifted” to the historical society to sell again, Davis explained. “That’s kind of nice for the resale of some things that are no longer being manufactured.”
The latest design is of The Grand Island Baking Co.
Popular past designs, according to Davis, include Coney Island. “That’s probably been the biggest seller and that one you can buy at Coney Island,” she said.
There are plans already for the next Cat’s Meow figure, Davis said. “As many that come to our minds or that people suggest probably the next one that we’ll do is the Grand Island Women’s Club (on West Second Street) that is very historic.”
Davis’ favorites tend to be the first few pieces manufactured, like the Hall County Courthouse. “We started with the courthouse, and we did the Liederkranz, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, for our own interest Stolley House was of course one.”
She said there are a few people who are collecting every figure.
“We have a total of about 20 that have been out, but some are now are out of production. At least 10 or 15 are available,” Davis said. “I know that we have some that collect all them. There are probably at least eight or 10 people in this area that have collected all of them.”
The historical society lends a hand to collectors, Davis said. “They’re numbered on the back. I have a couple of people that we save their numbers, so they have the same numbers and have collected all of them.”
The wooden replicas can be purchased for $25 at the historical society’s online shop (https://www.hallnehistory.com/store.html). They also are available at the Stuhr Museum gift shop.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.