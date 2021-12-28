Hall County Historical Society selling miniature replicas of historic buildings

There are plans already for the next Cat’s Meow figure, Davis said. “As many that come to our minds or that people suggest probably the next one that we’ll do is the Grand Island Women’s Club (on West Second Street) that is very historic.”

Davis’ favorites tend to be the first few pieces manufactured, like the Hall County Courthouse. “We started with the courthouse, and we did the Liederkranz, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, for our own interest Stolley House was of course one.”

She said there are a few people who are collecting every figure.

“We have a total of about 20 that have been out, but some are now are out of production. At least 10 or 15 are available,” Davis said. “I know that we have some that collect all them. There are probably at least eight or 10 people in this area that have collected all of them.”

The historical society lends a hand to collectors, Davis said. “They’re numbered on the back. I have a couple of people that we save their numbers, so they have the same numbers and have collected all of them.”