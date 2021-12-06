Hall County Historical Society serenaded with barbershop music

Members of the Hall County Historical Society were treated to barbershop music Sunday afternoon at Burlington Station.

Sixteen men performed Christmas tunes and barbershop favorites. The singers are members of the Conestoga Barbershop Chorus and the Hastings-based Chorus of the Plains.

Forty-five people attended the concert, which was open to the public.

Bill Leslie is director of the Conestoga Barbershop Chorus.

The singers performing Sunday were Dave Mendyk, Michael Gunn, Tom Cook, Ray Crowl, Corey Lapka, Warren Hull, Larry Cundiff, Victor Aufdemberge, Greg Tatro, Alex DeKay, John Helms, Denny Sorge, Alan Zwink, Ed Bourg, Herb Roeser and Neil Kerr.

In addition to Grand Island and Hastings, singers came from York, Roseland, Wood River and Clay Center.

The Conestoga Barbershop Chorus practices Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. For information, call Leslie at 402-366-3289.

Before the performance, Hall County Historical Society President Fred Roeser gave an update on the organization’s activities.