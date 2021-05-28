Hall County Housing Authority disputes claims of lack of funding for repairs, unsafe working conditions

Maintenance staff members for Hall County Housing Authority are claiming that HCHA management is unwilling to spend money for needed repairs and parts for housing, and is urging staff to do work beyond their skills and training.
HCHA Executive Director Barry Hall disputed those claims Thursday and explained HCHA procedures.
The local housing agency has a maintenance staff of seven, including one who does work for the Aurora Housing Authority.
The industry standard is to have one maintenance person for every 75 units, Hall said, and with roughly 400 units HCHA is above that standard of five maintenance staff members for a facility that size.
Repairs and parts
HCHA maintenance staff, who asked to remain anonymous, claim that with roughly 400 units, only $800 per week is spent on parts for repairs, which is not adequate.
Hall said the budget for maintenance materials is roughly $85,000 yearly, which averages at $1,600 per week, from the agency’s $3.2 million to $4 million yearly budget.
Hall explained that since he started in November he has been trying to rein in the agency’s “out of control” expenses.
“When I came in, we had everybody buying and that’s not how you run a business,” he said.
Repair needs are relayed to three staff members: a director of asset management, a contract administrator and a maintenance worker in charge of inventory and ordering parts.
“The guys are still getting used to that,” Hall said. “They still want to be able to go out and buy whenever they want. I can’t run a business like that. If I’ve got everybody buying, I can’t control my expenses.”
He added, “Maintenance expenses for public housing and property management tend to be your largest expenses, and you have to really watch those.”
Funding for HCHA expenses fall into three areas, Hall said: housing choice vouchers, which do not cover maintenance, the capital fund program and operating subsidies.
Operating subsidies are provided by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development formula, which considers expenses from the previous year.
Appliances
HCHA maintenance staff claim that tenants are having to wait two to four weeks, or longer, to have appliances fixed, such as refrigerators or air conditioners.
Hall said new appliances are a part of the planned 2021 improvements, which was disclosed at a meeting with tenants and the HCHA board held on April 13.
Purchases will be made using $807,000 awarded this year for capital fund improvements.
HCHA has two years to spend the funds, Hall said.
Hall also described HCHA housing and units as being high quality.
HUD inspections, which were halted because of the pandemic, will resume in June, Hall said.
Based on its score, further inspections are conducted on an annual, biannual or triannual basis.
HCHA’s last score was 89, which is considered standard, Hall said, but is one point less than a “high performer” designation.
This year’s score will only be advisory, Hall noted.
Working conditions
HCHA maintenance staff members claim that they are being asked to do work, such as repairs on water heaters, that can only legally be done by licensed professionals.
The agency’s contract administrator was instructed in January to determine which staff members are and are not allowed to, Hall explained.
“The work we are doing we are able to do as a housing authority,” Hall said.
This has been double-checked with both the city of Grand Island and Hall County, Hall said, and has since been addressed with employees.
“We are well within our rights in the work we’re doing, as far as maintenance is concerned, to do that work,” Hall said. “It’s not anything that’s unsafe or anything they’re being forced to do.”
It is part of HUD policy that they decide what they can do, and the first move is to do it in house, and make sure they have the skills and training to do that work.
Hall said other work is done through local contractors.
Any work that staff members feel they are unable to do, they are asked to bring it to the attention of the foreman, and that will go to the director of asset management who determines if a contractor is needed.
For more information about Hall County Housing Authority services, visit hcha.net.