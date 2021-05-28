Hall County Housing Authority disputes claims of lack of funding for repairs, unsafe working conditions

HCHA has two years to spend the funds, Hall said.

Hall also described HCHA housing and units as being high quality.

HUD inspections, which were halted because of the pandemic, will resume in June, Hall said.

Based on its score, further inspections are conducted on an annual, biannual or triannual basis.

HCHA’s last score was 89, which is considered standard, Hall said, but is one point less than a “high performer” designation.

This year’s score will only be advisory, Hall noted.

Working conditions

HCHA maintenance staff members claim that they are being asked to do work, such as repairs on water heaters, that can only legally be done by licensed professionals.

The agency’s contract administrator was instructed in January to determine which staff members are and are not allowed to, Hall explained.

“The work we are doing we are able to do as a housing authority,” Hall said.

This has been double-checked with both the city of Grand Island and Hall County, Hall said, and has since been addressed with employees.