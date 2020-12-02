Hall County Housing Authority gets new executive director

Barry Hall is the new executive director of the Hall County Housing Authority. He started the position Nov. 9.
Hall comes to Grand Island from Austin, Texas, where he served for four years at the Travis County Housing Authority.
“The agency’s about the same as this staffwise, and has about the same number of responsibilities when it comes to residents, housing choice vouchers and public housing,” Hall said. “I believe Hall County has more public housing inventory than what we had in Travis County.”
He also worked at the city of Austin Housing Authority in Texas for 10 years.
Hall began in maintenance for the city, went to inspections and then became a director.
“I’ve been in this business since 1999, in different capacities,” he said. “I understand public housing. I understand its mission, and the overall mission of HUD to provide housing for low-income (people), and the mission to also provide decent and sanitary affordable housing for the same population.”
For Hall, coming to Grand Island represented a chance to become an executive director.
Similar opportunities existed from an executive recruiter in Colorado and Utah, he said.
“He thought I would be a good fit for any of the three, and he thought maybe Hall County more so than any other,” he said.
Hall visited Grand Island in October and the agency impressed him.
“It was an agency I felt was the right size for me to get my start as an executive director,” he said. “There’s a very good staff here. They have a good idea of what direction they want to go and what needs to get done. The only thing they needed, in my opinion, was just a little more vision that was bigger than just simply serving the population.”
Hall County Housing Authority needs to be on the forefront of housing in Grand Island and one of the go-to experts on providing affordable housing for low-income individuals, Hall said.
Support Local Journalism
He also was impressed by the community, having grown up in towns similar in size to Grand Island in the Austin area.
“My only idea was that it was going to be cold, compared to Austin,” Hall said. “The community has been very welcoming to me.”
He began his work in Hall County by engaging community leaders.
“I think that’s the best way for me to get an idea of Grand Island, where we really fit, so we can make sure we’re a productive part of the team in the community,” Hall said. “There seems to be a lot of forward-thinking ideas here about what needs to be done, not only in housing, but in health and schools.”
In a pandemic, housing plays an especially important role, Hall said.
“If you don’t have a home, it’s hard to shelter in place so you can protect yourself from the virus,” he said. “When it came down to where we had to modify education and some had to stay home and learn through virtual learning, you don’t just need a home, you need amenities such as access to fast enough internet.”
Hall added, “The pandemic has begun to expose the inequities we find in our society when it comes to such things as access to education.”
The greatest need in Grand Island is workforce housing, he said.
“We’re looking at people who are gainfully employed, but struggle with house burden where they’re paying more than 50% of their income in housing, which makes it difficult for them to live,” Hall said.
Community and state partnerships can help bridge that divide, he said.
Tax credits, for example, are given to or overseen by public housing authorities and nonprofit corporations.
“A for-profit corporation doesn’t get access to those tax credits,” Hall said. “We can partner with a developer who wants to build affordable workforce housing and also wants to take advantage of the tax credit, so they partner with us.”
Hall said he is excited to be serving as executive director for Hall County Housing Authority.
“I’m very happy with Grand Island, and want to become part of the community,” he said. “And I love my staff. They’ve been very helpful to me.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.