Hall County Housing Authority gets new executive director

Hall visited Grand Island in October and the agency impressed him.

“It was an agency I felt was the right size for me to get my start as an executive director,” he said. “There’s a very good staff here. They have a good idea of what direction they want to go and what needs to get done. The only thing they needed, in my opinion, was just a little more vision that was bigger than just simply serving the population.”

Hall County Housing Authority needs to be on the forefront of housing in Grand Island and one of the go-to experts on providing affordable housing for low-income individuals, Hall said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also was impressed by the community, having grown up in towns similar in size to Grand Island in the Austin area.

“My only idea was that it was going to be cold, compared to Austin,” Hall said. “The community has been very welcoming to me.”

He began his work in Hall County by engaging community leaders.

“I think that’s the best way for me to get an idea of Grand Island, where we really fit, so we can make sure we’re a productive part of the team in the community,” Hall said. “There seems to be a lot of forward-thinking ideas here about what needs to be done, not only in housing, but in health and schools.”