The Hall County Housing Authority showed its appreciation Friday for members of local law enforcement by treating them to lunch.
Leanna Pollock, assistant property manager and chairwoman of the culture and engagement committee of the Hall County Housing Authority, said the organization wanted to show its appreciation for law enforcement following some turbulent times nationwide.
“They serve selflessly,” Pollock said. “They deserve to be recognized.”
“We wanted to give back,” said Heather Roy, Hall County Housing Authority director of operations. “They have been through the ringer lately.”
Pollock said the Hall County Housing Authority works closely with local law enforcement.
“They drive by our properties to make sure everything is all right,” Pollock said. “They let us know whenever they respond to something at one of our locations.”
Roy expanded on the organization’s relationship with the local law enforcement.
“We have several members on staff with ties to local law enforcement,” she said. “We also have an officer on staff at all times.”
The lunch included dishes homemade by staff and some catered items.
Wearing gloves and masks, the staff also served the law enforcement officers and staff as they moved down the buffet line.
Choco Fountains of Grand Island provided a fully stocked chocolate fountain for the event.
Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department said the lunch provided motivation to each officer and staff member.
“There has been a lot of negative publicity around law enforcement lately,” Elliott said. “This is kind of a ‘shot in the arm.’”
Elliott said local law enforcement has received an outpouring of support from the area in recent weeks.
“Support has increased exponentially,” he said. “We are fortunate that in rural America, rural Nebraska, law enforcement has the backing of the public. People have been very vocal about their appreciation.”
Elliott said open lines of communication between the community and law enforcement agencies contribute to a positive relationship between groups.
He said the agencies positively influence the community they serve through community events such as Pop with a Cop, Trunk or Treat and Coffee with the Chief.
“We give presentations and trainings with a number of local organizations,” Elliott said. “Our members are on various boards.”
COVID-19 has placed such events on hold.
Elliott also said the local agencies are fortunate to serve a diverse area.
“Grand Island is a diverse community,” he said. “We want to have the trust of everyone. We are here to protect you.”
Elliott said officers welcome any and all appreciation.
“Wave at officers,” he said. “That is the best way to show your appreciation. Just as long as it is with all five fingers.”
