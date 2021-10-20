Hall County Housing Authority struggling to fill Centennial, Golden towers

Hall County Housing Authority is struggling to find tenants for its Centennial Towers and Golden Towers in Grand Island.

HCHA Executive Director Barry Hall attributed this to the prevailing stigmas about the buildings, especially Centennial.

“There’s an idea among the public that, No. 1, it’s not secure, and, No. 2, there’s drug activity that goes on over there,” Hall told HCHA board members at their Oct. 14 meeting. “Perception can be reality. We have our issues with property, no more than general. We’re going to have to change the perception of Golden and Centennial.”

To address security concerns, Hall suggested restricting access to the high-rise by requiring an electronic fob.

“We do have some interlopers who will come in off the street, particularly as it gets colder, and we’ll find them in the stairwells of different places,” he said. “I’m pretty sure some people let them in, some people who live there, but there’s other ways they can get in.”

Restricting access may not completely resolve such issues, Hall noted.