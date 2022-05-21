Hall County in process of acquiring state land for United Veterans Club

Hall County is in the process of acquiring land from the State of Nebraska on behalf of Grand Island’s United Veterans Club.

The club, at 1914 W. Capital Ave., currently leases the land adjacent to the club from the state, which includes the club’s parking lot, two baseball fields and infrastructure.

At the May 10 meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, County Commissioner Pam Lancaster reported she received a call from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services on May 6 informing her that a quit claim deed was being readied.

Once completed, this will transfer ownership of the land from the state to the county.

“They’ll get that to (Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen) this week, at the latest early next week, a quit claim so we can get all the T’s crossed, I’s dotted, and the land we’ll be ours once it’s filed here, and we’ve done it,” said Lancaster.

Richard Catron, Grand Island VFW 1347 post commander, asked the county with help acquiring the 10 acres of state land on the club’s behalf at the board’s March 1 meeting, and before that in September.

Catron responded positively to news that a transfer is in the works.

“We are much in favor of it and we support that,” Catron told The Independent on Friday. “The club pursued that through the county to acquire that land.”

The transfer has not been completed and is still in progress, said State Building Administrator Michelle Potts, with Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

“We are in the process of working on the land transaction, but nothing has been finalized,” Potts told The Independent.

United Veterans Club would prefer if the land were owned by the county rather than leased by the club from the state.

“The state gave us a lease on that land, which we did not feel secure with, because leases can be broken at any time,” Catron said. “If the state broke the lease and offered that land to someone else, it would eliminate all access to the west side of the Veterans Club.”

Losing that access would create many problems for the club, he said.

The county land stops right outside the door to its west entrance.

“This is where we receive our supplies and stuff, and all of that would go by the wayside,” he said. “By having the land deeded over to the county, we feel very secure that something like that is not going to happen.

The land owned by the state abuts land owned by the county, which the club is located on, Catron explained.

“It’s land we’ve been maintaining for 40 years,” he said. “Nothing as far as we’re concerned will change, except that we feel secure in our access to the west access of the club.”

Along with Hall County, the effort has been aided with help from Sen. Ray Aguilar’s office.

“He was easy to work with, very accommodating, as was the county board,” Catron said. “I feel that because of Sen. Aguilar’s input, it’s what tipped the scales in favor of deeding that land to the county.”

