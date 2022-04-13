Hall County issues 72 ballots on first day of early voting

Hall County issued 72 ballots on the first day of early voting for May’s primary election.

Of those, 37 were sent by mail and 35 were in-person requests completed at the new early voting service window at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island, said Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

Early voting started Monday, April 11, and continues through May 9.

The primary election is on May 10.

To receive an early voting ballot, registered Hall County voters must complete a signed application.

“We need a signature from everybody,” said Overstreet on April 4. “It’s not any different really than voting from a polling place where you have to sign into the roster book. They’ll sign it and we’ll process it.”

Sample ballots for the May 10 primary election are available for viewing on the website Nebraska Voter Check, ne.gov/go/votercheck.

A primary election is “really a runoff for the parties,” Overstreet is reminding voters.

“You’re not going to see all of the candidates in every single race. You’re going to see the candidates in your party that you’re registered,” she said.

For example, people who are registered as Republicans will only see Republican candidates in partisan races, which are mainly federal, state and some county races.

Everyone will see all candidates for the non-partisan races, such as Grand Island mayor, city council and school board races, which all will advance to the primary.

Updated voter registration cards were sent out countywide, the first time such a mailing has occurred in two decades, said Overstreet.

For some voters, finding out what party they had registered as was a surprise.

“Some people follow a particular candidate, so they may change their party affiliation before a primary and then change it back after, to get ready for general, and maybe some people did that and forgot to change back,” she said. “They saw that on their card and we’ve had people coming in and correcting their party affiliation.”

Overstreet warns that if your sample ballot doesn’t have the candidates you’re interested in for this election, you must come in before you get your official ballot and change your affiliation.

This can be done electronically before April 22, and in-person through May 2.

Nebraska Voter Check also shows voters’ polling sites.

This is important, as 40% of Hall County voters will report to a new polling site following countywide redistricting that took place in 2021.

On April 4, roughly 1,100 ballots were sent out to voters for completion.

“Applications we’ve had from people on file, starting back in January of this year, we’ve processed and we will put about 1,100 ballots in the mail today,” Overstreet said April 4. “People who had applied for a ballot to be mailed to them and already had it on file will probably be receiving those by the end of the week, I hope.”

For more information on voting in the Hall County 2022 primary election on May 10, visit www.hallcountyne.gov.

