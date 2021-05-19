Hall County Jail lobby getting security upgrade

The lobby of Hall County Jail is getting a needed security upgrade.
A request-for-proposals is out for security improvements to the secure lobby of the Hall County Department of Corrections building on Public Safety Drive.
“It’s based on some studies we’ve done over the last couple of years on how to improve the layout out front to make it safer for employees,” Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said. “We determined there’s some work that needed to be done.”
Security is a priority with the project, Bahensky said.
“It will make it a little safer, more controllable area out front where our lobby officer is,” he said. “Where the lobby officer sits, she’s kind of sitting there out in the open and dealing with people who come in. It’s not ideal.”
There have been no issues or problems from the current configuration.
Visitors have to wait in the entryway before being granted access to wait in the lobby, which is monitored.
A possibility exists, though, and has occurred in other places across the nation, that someone could come into the lobby with a firearm and pose a threat, Bahensky said.
“It’s not that we’ve had any specific concerns,” he said. “We just want to take care of this before that happens, and make it safer for our employees.”
There is no estimate available for the project’s total cost.
The specialized materials required will cost more than $25,000.
These materials include special windows and doors and “ballistic materials.”
“Over the last few years, there’s been some surplus budget money that we put aside each year — not a lot — to build up enough to do the project,” Bahensky said.
Because construction is being done on a jail building, the project first had to be approved by the Nebraska Jail Standards Board. It was approved by the board on May 7.
“It’s not something they’re going to oversee too much, because it doesn’t involve any sort of inmate housing or anything like that. It’s just the construction in the lobby,” Bahensky said. “It’s still something that needs to be done.”
The project is a unique one for the Hall County Jail.
“We’ve done a few remodeling projects, but not anything this large,” he said. “It’s something that’s been overdue. It’s going to make a better work environment for those people who have to work in that area.”
Construction is expected to start this year, and can be completed quickly, Bahensky said.
“I’m hoping, once we get a contract signed, within two to three months we’ll have the project either done or well underway, depending on some of those materials coming in,” he said.
A concern is the supply available of the special materials due to the pandemic.
“There’s a number of companies that make these things,” he said. “It’s just hard to know how quickly things can get manufactured and shipped here. Once it gets here, the project is not such a huge thing that it can’t be done fairly quickly.”
He added, “We don’t want to start making a mess of things out front there before we have the materials ready to go.”
A pre-bid conference will be held for prospective contractors at 10 a.m. on May 24 at Hall County Department of Corrections, 110 Public Safety Drive.
Bids for the project are due June 7 and will be opened June 8.