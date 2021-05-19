Hall County Jail lobby getting security upgrade

There is no estimate available for the project’s total cost.

The specialized materials required will cost more than $25,000.

These materials include special windows and doors and “ballistic materials.”

“Over the last few years, there’s been some surplus budget money that we put aside each year — not a lot — to build up enough to do the project,” Bahensky said.

Because construction is being done on a jail building, the project first had to be approved by the Nebraska Jail Standards Board. It was approved by the board on May 7.

“It’s not something they’re going to oversee too much, because it doesn’t involve any sort of inmate housing or anything like that. It’s just the construction in the lobby,” Bahensky said. “It’s still something that needs to be done.”

The project is a unique one for the Hall County Jail.

“We’ve done a few remodeling projects, but not anything this large,” he said. “It’s something that’s been overdue. It’s going to make a better work environment for those people who have to work in that area.”

Construction is expected to start this year, and can be completed quickly, Bahensky said.