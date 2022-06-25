Hall County leaders, groups react to Roe v. Wade overturn

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has overturned 1973’s Roe v. Wade.

The decision was met with support from Hall County area conservative leaders and with protests at the Adams County Courthouse, joined by Hall County Democrats.

Hall County Democrats Chair Guillermo Enrique Pena Valladeres said he is left in fear of for the American public.

The state “should not have the final word on what family planning should be,” he said.

“It’s the domino that will take us back 50 years, not for women’s rights, but for reproductive health,” he said. “It still feels like anybody who happens to be different is not welcome in America. The sad part is, more of the justices that judged on Roe V. Wade were implemented by Nixon, Reagan and Bush. It’s the last three justices that were appointed by President Trump that formed the Supreme Court to an area of political adversity that I have not seen in a long time.”

He added, “It’s up to us to help and fight for women’s rights.”

Abortion remains legal in the state, for now. A special session of the Nebraska Legislature is being planned for August in response to the decision, State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island told The Independent. An abortion ban that would’ve been triggered by the court overturning Roe was proposed this session in anticipation of the decision, but failed to pass.

“It’s put us back in that same situation. Nebraska is without any statute on this whatsoever, and we need to get something in place,” said Aguilar. “Gov. (Pete) Ricketts is adamant he wants to go for the ban again, but we’ve got to come up with 33 votes to get it done.”

He added, “There should be some serious negotiation when we get back in special session.”

Ricketts has said he supports a ban that doesn’t include an exclusion for cases of rape or incest. In a statement issued Friday, the governor said, “Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life,” he said. “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

Hall County Republican Chair David Plond voiced support for the U.S. Supreme Court decision, and said the party supports pro-life legislation at the state level.

“We’re very pleased that the Court has made this decision,” said Plond.

Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island released a statement in celebration of the decision, calling it “an historic day.”

“Today there is new hope for the unborn in this country,” he wrote. “Today, the Supreme Court has taken an important step in bringing respect for all human life back to this country.”

He added, “Let us pray for the conversion of those who believe that destroying life through abortion should ever be an option.”

Amanda Frasier, South Central Nebraska Right to Life president, said the Hastings-based group is “very happy” with the decision.

“Our fight isn’t over. That means the decision now goes back to the state. Abortion isn’t going to be illegal. Every state is going to do their own thing,” she said. “With Nebraska being a pro-life state, we look forward to the Legislature calling a special session to give us a case to enact a pro-life law in Nebraska that would protect more unborn babies as a result of this decision.”

She added, “We’re pro-woman, pro-baby. Abortion, of course it takes the life of a baby, but it also hurts women, as well.”

Other reactions

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, both Republicans, along with Rep. Adrian Smith (R-3rd), issued statements lauding the Supreme Court decision.

“Life is a miracle that begins at conception. While today’s decision is a win for the pro-life movement, our work does not end here,” said Smith of Gering. “We must ensure states — which are now rightfully tasked with authority over abortion — have the resources needed to restore a culture that respects and values life by supporting at-risk mothers, fathers and children.”

Fischer of Valentine said she has “always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children.”

“Today’s ruling returns policy-making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers,” she said. “It’s going to take good faith and empathy to address it.”

Sasse of Fremont, said, “America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today — by righting a Constitutional wrong — the Supreme Court took a historic step forward.”

Representatives of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska, Women’s Fund of Omaha and I Be Black Girl, said they were disappointed in the 6-3 decision released Friday morning.

“With this decision, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and dismantled the federal constitutional protections for abortions that have existed for 50 years,” said Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.

Richters said the ruling “allows anti-abortion politicians across the country to force women and other people who can become pregnant into lives they did not envision.”

In a statement, the Nebraska GOP said, “The prayers of countless Americans have been answered — the fight to protect life will continue as states now have the ability to take new steps to protect the most vulnerable lives among us.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said, “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions.”

“Republicans ... are putting women’s lives at-risk for their callous political agenda,” Kleeb said. “We can block the ban at the ballot box by voting for our strong Democratic candidates.”

Jessica Votipka and Mike Brownlee of The Independent and Chris Dunker of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.

