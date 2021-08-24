Hall County looking at Federal Building courtroom expansion

Hall County courts may be getting extra space soon.
As county budget talks continue, the Hall County Board of Commissioners is considering expanding the courtrooms in the county-owned “Federal Building” at 203 W. Second St.
No plans have been approved yet.
If approved, in addition to remodeling, the building also needs security upgrades.
“This is a possible continuation of what we’re already doing over there, as far as the court system goes,” Facilities Director Doone Humphrey told The Independent.
In 2020, juvenile probation offices moved into the building. No remodeling was needed.
“They moved themselves in there and used the existing space where the IRS used to be,” Humphrey said.
Also in 2020, some court services had to be moved into the Federal Building due to pandemic-related concerns.
Remodeling was needed.
“We tore out a wall to make space for jurors to sit in, for jury selection,” Humphrey said. “Once they selected the juries, they moved proceedings over to the courtrooms because they could spread out more in the courtroom. Mostly all of the judges have used it, several times, for jury selection, especially for big juries.”
A judge’s bench, of a sort, also had to be constructed.
“We had some furniture given to us, and we built a platform and stuck a desk behind it and called it a judge’s bench,” Humphrey explained.
The Federal Building is used every Wednesday now for Veterans Drug Court.
The county board is considering expanding and further remodeling to make those spaces permanent.
“The courts are getting bigger. There’s getting to be more and more trials, more stuff going on, so the board is looking at an economical way to expand the courts and they’re looking at that building,” Humphrey said.
He emphasized that no plans have been drawn. This is only a proposal as the county’s budget talks continue.
“In order to talk about it, they have to budget a certain amount of money in case they decide to go through with it,” Humphrey told The Independent.
The remodeling would cost roughly $300,000, including $50,000 for security upgrades, he told the county commissioners at their Aug. 17 meeting.
“A while back I was asked to come up with some rough numbers to remodel the Federal Building courtroom area, jury room area, different things, and I submitted that number. However, I did overlook additional security that will be needed over there should that become a workable courtroom,” Humphrey said.
The county purchased the 1909 Federal Building in 2016 from the federal government for $1.
The building is a historic post office, federal office and former federal courthouse site.
Any changes to the Federal Building would have to be approved by the National Parks Service, and then reviewed by the State Historical Preservation Office.