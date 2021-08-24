Hall County looking at Federal Building courtroom expansion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A judge’s bench, of a sort, also had to be constructed.

“We had some furniture given to us, and we built a platform and stuck a desk behind it and called it a judge’s bench,” Humphrey explained.

The Federal Building is used every Wednesday now for Veterans Drug Court.

The county board is considering expanding and further remodeling to make those spaces permanent.

“The courts are getting bigger. There’s getting to be more and more trials, more stuff going on, so the board is looking at an economical way to expand the courts and they’re looking at that building,” Humphrey said.

He emphasized that no plans have been drawn. This is only a proposal as the county’s budget talks continue.

“In order to talk about it, they have to budget a certain amount of money in case they decide to go through with it,” Humphrey told The Independent.

The remodeling would cost roughly $300,000, including $50,000 for security upgrades, he told the county commissioners at their Aug. 17 meeting.