Hall County man's Halloween collection includes German painted jack-o-lantern

There’s a collector for everything, whether it be glassware, comic books or dolls, but John Hanssen has a more festive menagerie of items, numbering in the hundreds.
Hanssen has been collecting antique and vintage Halloween decorations and memorabilia since the 1990s.
“People spend a lot on very rare antique Halloween items,” Hanssen said. “Halloween is probably the second most-collected holiday.”
Hanssen isn’t out to make a buck, he said. Fittingly, he is a board member of Hall County Historical Society and has an appreciation for historical items in general – and the memories they hold.
“It’s a kids’ holiday,” he said. “For the collectors it’s maybe trying to get a piece of their childhood back. Right now stuff from the ‘50s and ‘60s is hot – that age group is nostalgic for what they had.”
Hanssen gives presentations on his festive collections (he also collects memorabilia from other holidays) to groups and displays his collections in various places. Recently, he gave an antique Halloween decoration presentation for the Hall County Historical Society’s “Voices of the Past” programming.
Memories of Halloween can be harder to come by, Hanssen explained, as in the past very few Halloween photos were taken. When he finds one of those photos, it often gets added to his collection.
“A lot of people took pictures of kids around Christmas tree, but they didn’t take the pictures of, say, their kids dressed up for Halloween,” Hanssen explained. “I’ve got about six actual photos in my collection.”
An image on his cellphone shows an original photo of young people sitting at a large table, Halloween decorations adorning the table. “It’s probably from the ‘40s. I have one maybe from the ‘30s. They’re just a lot harder to find.”
His best find is a jack-o’-lantern, but not the plastic orange orbs kids use to tote candy around today.
“I was able to get an early German glass jack-o’-lantern. It’s painted glass and then inside there’s a little but dibbit to hold a candle, and you would just light it up.” While antique holiday decorations – whatever the holiday – are generally higher-quality, there are shortcomings, Hanssen said, including his German jack-o’-lantern. “It’s hard to find one with good paint on it because the glass would heat up and expand a little bit, then the paint would start to chip off. Mine is not in pristine condition by any means, but you can still easily see the face. I got it actually from an antique dealer and friend of mine in Lincoln.”
Even though Hanssen has quite the collection currently, he still has a few things on his wish list, he said.
“The ultimate item to find – which I do not have yet – is called a parade lantern. This jack-o’-lantern would be metal, made in two halves that could open up to put a candle in it, then there would be a a 4-foot long stick and the jack-o’-lantern would hang from the stick. It was usually used in parades.”
Paper products are collectible, too, perhaps moreso because of their ephemeric nature. Candlelit lanterns were made of folded paper and cardboard, some folded into paper-fan like structures, others more like a hanging lantern. Hanssen has a black cat lantern made of thick black diecut paper, with tissue paper for the eyes, creating a glow when the candle was lit behind it.
Hanssen said he is interested in many different types of Halloween collectibles – not just strictly jack-o’-lanterns or costumes. “I collect all aspects of it,” he said. “There are a lot of collectors that might just focus on paper-mache jack-o’-lanterns, or German die-cuts or [plastic] blow molds.”
Hanssen has found he doesn’t have to travel very far to find treasures.
“In Omaha twice year there’s an antique postcard in paper show. Everything that I have collected has basically been right here along I’ll stay long interstate 80 from Lexington to Omaha.”
He’ll venture a little farther for estate auctions. “Otherwise, it’s just antique shops and shows,” he said.
“Honestly I do not buy off eBay simply because I don’t have the financial means to compete with big time collectors on either of the coasts, who seem to have an unlimited money supply.”
Incidentally, Halloween collectibles are easier to find on the East Coast, and to a degree on the West Coast, Hanssen said, due to how early the regions were populated (more people in early years means more items from early years) and the financial status of the populations.
“There wasn’t a large enough population here with a more disposable income to spend on these items,” Hanssen said.
Collectors need to be careful, he said.
“With any collectible there are reproductions being made. It’s a matter of knowing. You have to really know what you’re collecting in order to spot those reproductions, because they’ve been making those since the ‘80s,” Hanssen said. “There are diehard collectors who get fooled – these people are taking so much time (to make reproductions). I have no problem with new stuff looking like old, but I think somehow it should be marked so that collectors and/or novice collectors are able to tell the difference.”
For those who want to start collecting Halloween decorations, Hanssen said to start simple and with what you know.
“A lot of people collect what they grew up. Start with something easy, like in the ‘50s they made a lot of hard plastic decorations which are very collectible. Some are relatively cheap. Some of the more detailed ones do get up into the hundreds of dollars, but don’t be discouraged – the stuff is still out there can be found. It’s just the matter of finding it.”
The ultimate finds, Hanssen said, are the memories.
“I just like collecting, but I do enjoy the presentations that I give, especially hearing from older folks, their memories of how they celebrated Halloween, or people come up and say ‘my grandma had that’ or ‘my mom had that when I was growing up.’ It’s another part of history, because to hear those stories to add to the knowledge of the holiday.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.