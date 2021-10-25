Hall County man's Halloween collection includes German painted jack-o-lantern

“Honestly I do not buy off eBay simply because I don’t have the financial means to compete with big time collectors on either of the coasts, who seem to have an unlimited money supply.”

Incidentally, Halloween collectibles are easier to find on the East Coast, and to a degree on the West Coast, Hanssen said, due to how early the regions were populated (more people in early years means more items from early years) and the financial status of the populations.

“There wasn’t a large enough population here with a more disposable income to spend on these items,” Hanssen said.

Collectors need to be careful, he said.

“With any collectible there are reproductions being made. It’s a matter of knowing. You have to really know what you’re collecting in order to spot those reproductions, because they’ve been making those since the ‘80s,” Hanssen said. “There are diehard collectors who get fooled – these people are taking so much time (to make reproductions). I have no problem with new stuff looking like old, but I think somehow it should be marked so that collectors and/or novice collectors are able to tell the difference.”

For those who want to start collecting Halloween decorations, Hanssen said to start simple and with what you know.