Hall County needs more poll workers for May primary election

Hall County needs more poll workers for the May 10 primary election.

“We’ve had lots of people excited to work the elections this year, but as activities open back up after the COVID shutdown, we’re finding lots of scheduling conflicts,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. “The election falls in the same time frame as state soccer, district track, year-end concerts, college finals, graduations and even weddings. Students, parents and grandparents are ready to travel again - and they are - meaning we’re short of workers for the election.”

To be a poll worker, a person must be a registered voter in Hall County - or be a 16- or 17-year-old in Hall County not yet eligible to be a registered voter. A poll worker must be able to read and write English and be of good character.

“It’s a long day, 14 hours, but it’s a rewarding experience that gives a firsthand look at the democratic process,” Overstreet said.

Anyone interested in being a poll worker for the May 10 primary election should stop by the Hall County Election Office in person by April 8 or complete a poll worker application on the Hall County website: www.hallcountyne.gov.

Election worker training is planned at the end of April.

For more information, visit Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., Suite 8, in Grand Island, or call 308-385-5085.