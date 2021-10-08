Hall County now in Legislative Dist. No. 41; proposals go before county board Tuesday

New state legislative boundaries took effect Oct. 1. Before the Legislature’s recent action Hall County was divided into three legislative districts: 33, 34 and 35.
With the new map, Hall County is no longer in District 33. Hall County is now in districts 34, 35 and 41.
District 41 is represented by Tom Briese of Albion.
Hall County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster called it an “interesting combination” and said she is glad Hall County remains in only three state legislative districts.
“There was a map a bit ago that divided us up into four districts, and that was very difficult, I think,” she said. “Three isn’t even ideal, but I’ll take three over four.”
Lancaster lamented losing District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran as a representative.
“He’s been a wonderful support to Hall County,” she said. “He was always there for us, always interested in what was going on, but I’m sure Sen. Briese or whoever follows him, will do a great job.”
She added, “In Hall County we’ve always had a great rapport with the senators that represent us.”
In addition to new congressional boundaries, the Legislature also approved new boundaries for the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Nebraska Supreme Court and University of Nebraska Board of Regents. But these all stayed the same for Hall County, Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet told The Independent.
Hall County Commissioners will review newly crafted county district boundaries for approval at their Tuesday meeting.
“We used those legislative boundaries that took effect last Friday, and met this week with the county board committee on setting the county districts,” Overstreet said.
The new county boundaries were developed by a committee comprised of Commissioners Lancaster, Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer.
The committee worked with the county Elections Office, Geographic Information Systems and Regional Planner Chad Nabity.
Lancaster called the new county boundaries an improvement.
“It’s so much better than it has been previously,” she said. “I think we squared up a lot of district lines, and it’s easier to identify where each commissioner is (representing).”
Key concerns for the committee were keeping incumbents within their districts, retaining an exclusively rural representative, and making districts more easily identifiable.
“When people call up because they want to know what district they’re in, if you can give them hard boundaries — a railroad track, a major thoroughfare — it very much helps people understand who their commissioner is and how that boundary is laid out,” Lancaster said.
New voting precincts also will be approved with the county districts, Overstreet said.
“I’m hoping when the county board in total meets on Tuesday to review and hopefully approve the proposed (county) lines, I will take that also as an approval of the precinct lines, and we’ll send those out to the other political subdivisions so they can start drawing their boundaries,” she said.
These include Grand Island Public Schools and Central Platte Natural Resources District, and Wood River City Council, among others.
Maps have not been finalized, Overstreet emphasized.
“Even the precinct lines I had prepared at the beginning of the week have changed every day this week,” she said. “Many of the changes don’t affect any population at all. It’s just cleaning like the difference between a center of the road or a right-of-way. All the land, all the property and geography in Hall County has to be included in a precinct.”
Hall County Board of Commissioners meet 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.