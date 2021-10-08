Hall County now in Legislative Dist. No. 41; proposals go before county board Tuesday

New state legislative boundaries took effect Oct. 1. Before the Legislature’s recent action Hall County was divided into three legislative districts: 33, 34 and 35.

With the new map, Hall County is no longer in District 33. Hall County is now in districts 34, 35 and 41.

District 41 is represented by Tom Briese of Albion.

Hall County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster called it an “interesting combination” and said she is glad Hall County remains in only three state legislative districts.

“There was a map a bit ago that divided us up into four districts, and that was very difficult, I think,” she said. “Three isn’t even ideal, but I’ll take three over four.”

Lancaster lamented losing District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran as a representative.

“He’s been a wonderful support to Hall County,” she said. “He was always there for us, always interested in what was going on, but I’m sure Sen. Briese or whoever follows him, will do a great job.”

She added, “In Hall County we’ve always had a great rapport with the senators that represent us.”