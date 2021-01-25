Hall County offers building inspector position to Denise Kozel

Kozel said her experience makes her an ideal candidate for the position.

“It’s more than just being an electrician,” she said. “If you’re going to be a successful electrical contractor you need to be able to read and understand everything in that blueprint. You need to understand zoning, and what everybody on the job is supposed to be doing.”

Not only is Kozel a skilled electrician, but she also has an understanding of construction practices.

“In my job, we have to know every part of the building,” she said. “We have to know how it’s going to be constructed from the footings to the roof. We need to understand what kinds of materials are being brought to bear and the codes that apply.”

She added, “It’s knowing those ratings on those buildings that makes a huge difference.”

Kozel also uses her personal time to keep up-to-date on building, plumbing and electrical codes.

“(My husband and I) have, for the last 25 years, been purchasing homes, fixing them, adding onto them and turning them over for a profit, and then moving to our next home,” she said. “We’re actually completely where we want to be.”