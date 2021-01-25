Hall County offers building inspector position to Dennise Kozel

Hall County may have found a new building inspector.
The open position has been offered to Denise Kozel, owner of Tri-City Electric.
Kozel interviewed for the position with county officials on Nov. 19 and the position has been offered to her. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will make a decision on the open position during its Feb. 2 board meeting.
Hall County Building Inspector Alan Pickrel announced his plans to retire in July after four years in the role. He has been serving in a part-time capacity since September.
In addition to being an electrical contractor and business owner of 18 years, Kozel also served as an electrician for 10 years with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Kozel has participated in several Grand Island construction projects, including the renovation at Grand Island Senior High and the sixth-grade addition to Walnut Middle School.
Kozel told the county commissioners she was pursuing the position because she had “recently decided to step away from being an employer.”
She also wants to spend more time serving as a mentor for the Career Pathways Institute at Grand Island Senior High.
“It’s a great, exciting thing to give tradespeople a clear path,” Kozel said. “Getting people job-ready, I want to have more time to do that, and being an employer and owning a business is a 24-hour-a-day job.”
Kozel said her experience makes her an ideal candidate for the position.
“It’s more than just being an electrician,” she said. “If you’re going to be a successful electrical contractor you need to be able to read and understand everything in that blueprint. You need to understand zoning, and what everybody on the job is supposed to be doing.”
Not only is Kozel a skilled electrician, but she also has an understanding of construction practices.
“In my job, we have to know every part of the building,” she said. “We have to know how it’s going to be constructed from the footings to the roof. We need to understand what kinds of materials are being brought to bear and the codes that apply.”
She added, “It’s knowing those ratings on those buildings that makes a huge difference.”
Kozel also uses her personal time to keep up-to-date on building, plumbing and electrical codes.
“(My husband and I) have, for the last 25 years, been purchasing homes, fixing them, adding onto them and turning them over for a profit, and then moving to our next home,” she said. “We’re actually completely where we want to be.”
Kozel detailed her ability to multitask, manage time and prioritize deadlines.
It is something she has been doing for 18 years as a business owner with a family, and while serving on the city’s Electrical Board since 2008.
“Being able to manage time and report to people in a ‘science’ way, not to burden you, but to keep you informed about what’s going on, is definitely in my wheelhouse,” she said.
Kozel applauded the opportunities that exist in Nebraska for professional women.
“It’s not unusual here for a woman to have a position on a farm, or anywhere else,” she said. “It’s a really great thing because everyone has a sister who is great at basketball, and she’s the athlete of the family. I think that’s a driving attitude for a lot of people here, rural or in the city.”