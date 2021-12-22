Hall County OKs $10K for Stuhr skating rink project

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday approved $10,000 in keno funds for Stuhr Museum’s ice skating rink project.
Keno funds are dedicated for “community betterment” projects.
Megan Arrington-Williams, Stuhr Museum Foundation marketing and development director, and Sam Kazda, foundation giving director, appeared before the board to “encourage” them to help Stuhr with opening “the only outdoor ice skating rink in the greater Nebraska region.”
“These funds are pivotal to ensuring the success of this visionary project that is bringing an outdoor rink outside of the Omaha or Mahoney State Park region,” Arrington-Williams said.
The foundation works to support Stuhr Museum by raising unrestricted funds and promoting special projects, Arrington-Williams said.
“It’s the foundation and museum’s goal that this newly added activity becomes a tremendous community asset, which provides activities during a time that, if you’re not a hunter or get to travel outside of the state to go skiing, winter might seem a little indoor-bidden for you, and to encourage folks to get outside in the colder months,” she said.
The project will benefit Hall County and the Grand Island community, Arrington-Williams said.
“I invite you to think back to your childhood, if you’ve ever had the fortune of skating outdoors, feeling the crisp air on your face and sun on your back,” she said, “just think of that sort of experience being open to visitors to Grand Island and Hall County and what revenue that might bring in for tourism.”
The ice skating rink will not be available year-round. It will be taken down during the warmer months with a plan to make it a reception space the rest of the year, Arrington-Williams explained.
“There are weddings that are hosted out at the church and school activities, groups. They’ll be under a covering of sorts in that area,” she said. “We’ll be able to use it in a multifaceted way.”
Commissioner Jane Richardson, who serves as the board’s liaison to the museum, advocated for supporting the project.
“It’s absolutely community betterment,” she said. “It’s an option in the winter. Family fun. Great things for groups to do, and for kids to do during the school break. I would encourage you all to support this.”
Commissioner Scott Sorenson questioned why the funds were needed when the foundation, per its application, already had secured $85,000 for the project.
“If you look at the line items, the projections versus the actual expenses, are something that definitely change with every project, as we’re all aware,” Arrington-Williams said. “There were some issues with electrical and being at the ‘correct status’ with that.”
She added, “(It’s also) to ensure the longevity of this project.”
Commissioner Butch Hurst spoke against providing funds for the project.
“We have a lot of needs in Hall County, and I believe, in my own opinion, it would be spent better than on a skating rink,” he said. “Nothing against it, but I just think, we’ve got fire departments asking for our help, and to me that just makes more sense.”
Hurst and Sorensen voted against approving the grant funds.
Richardson abstained as her husband, Jeff Richardson, is the owner of Balz Sports Bar & Grill and Whitey’s Sports Bar & Grill, both which offer keno.