Hall County OKs $10K for Stuhr skating rink project

“I invite you to think back to your childhood, if you’ve ever had the fortune of skating outdoors, feeling the crisp air on your face and sun on your back,” she said, “just think of that sort of experience being open to visitors to Grand Island and Hall County and what revenue that might bring in for tourism.”

The ice skating rink will not be available year-round. It will be taken down during the warmer months with a plan to make it a reception space the rest of the year, Arrington-Williams explained.

“There are weddings that are hosted out at the church and school activities, groups. They’ll be under a covering of sorts in that area,” she said. “We’ll be able to use it in a multifaceted way.”

Commissioner Jane Richardson, who serves as the board’s liaison to the museum, advocated for supporting the project.

“It’s absolutely community betterment,” she said. “It’s an option in the winter. Family fun. Great things for groups to do, and for kids to do during the school break. I would encourage you all to support this.”

Commissioner Scott Sorenson questioned why the funds were needed when the foundation, per its application, already had secured $85,000 for the project.