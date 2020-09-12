Hall County Park getting 85 new trees

Hall County’s George Clayton Park is getting 85 new trees.

The trees will be planted this month throughout the county park, located off of West Schimmer Drive.

Grant funds for new trees were made available through a partnership between Omaha’s Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The funds are intended to help communities replant damaged trees, said Hall County Facilities Director Doone Humphrey.

“It’s going to help us repopulate that park,” Humphrey said. “During the floods, we lost about 50, 60 trees out there.”

Rainfall in August 2019 was so severe flooding occurred in Hall County Park, adding to damages caused by flooding in March 2019.

A disaster declaration was signed by the Hall County Board of Supervisors as a result.

When the grant was announced in April, the county first applied to receive 50 trees.

“We apply for the grant and solicit a number of trees we would like to plant,” Humphrey said.

Because of the pandemic, he thought there would be an opportunity to request even more trees.