Hall County Park getting 85 new trees

Hall County’s George Clayton Park is getting 85 new trees.
The trees will be planted this month throughout the county park, located off of West Schimmer Drive.
Grant funds for new trees were made available through a partnership between Omaha’s Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.
The funds are intended to help communities replant damaged trees, said Hall County Facilities Director Doone Humphrey.
“It’s going to help us repopulate that park,” Humphrey said. “During the floods, we lost about 50, 60 trees out there.”
Rainfall in August 2019 was so severe flooding occurred in Hall County Park, adding to damages caused by flooding in March 2019.
A disaster declaration was signed by the Hall County Board of Supervisors as a result.
When the grant was announced in April, the county first applied to receive 50 trees.
“We apply for the grant and solicit a number of trees we would like to plant,” Humphrey said.
Because of the pandemic, he thought there would be an opportunity to request even more trees.
“I thought there might be some people who dropped out of requesting trees altogether, because of maybe not being able to get the help to plant them or wanting to get that many people together in a group,” Humphrey said. “Here, we’re able to get more people.”
The request was approved, and the county is now getting 85 trees.
“If there’s an outdoor event, we can spread out all over the place so we can have social distancing and still do the event,” he said.
The grant also is intended to help replace trees damaged by the emerald ash borer.
Kiewit Foundation approved a grant for a three-year period totaling $300,000 for the Arbor Day Foundation program, said Community Investment Officer Paul Ternes.
“(The funds) support the emerald ash borer tree recovery program in portions of western Iowa and across Nebraska, wherever the program was developed and Arbor Day has community partners,” Ternes said. “As a foundation, our giving geography happens to be western Iowa and the state of Nebraska.”
Hall County Park has shown no signs of emerald ash borer, though.
“The majority of the trees out there are ash trees,” Humphrey said. “If we get hit with emerald ash borer in the next five to 10 years, we’ll lose those trees. These trees will help not only take the place of the trees we lost, but help with the trees we might potentially lose in the future.”
A variety of trees will be planted, including oak, maple, linden and sycamore.
Having such variety is beneficial, Humphrey said.
“If one of them gets hit with a disease, it doesn’t wipe out the whole population,” he said.
Trees help the overall environment in Hall County, Humphrey said.
“It’s a good thing to always plant trees,” he said. “It cleans the air. It’s good for the birds, gives them a natural habitat. It’s good for the abundance of water we have sometimes.”
He added, “Trees always add to the environment.”
A county planting day for the new trees will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26, with the trees being delivered the day before.
The event will feature an arborist, Humphrey said, and both Boy and Girl Scout groups will attend.
