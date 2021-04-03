Hall County plans 12 new markers for historical sites

Two markers have been fully funded by landowners at the site of the former Cornhusker Ordnance Plant, Setlik said.

One will honor the farm families who lost their homes when the plant was built, and one will be about the significant $28 million investment into the 1942 facility.

“There were people who had homesteaded that land and lived there for generations, and all of a sudden, when World War II was coming about, the Army needed land to build an ammunition plant. They condemned all that land and the people who lived there had 30 days to get out,” Setlik said. “Some people never recovered from that.”

Although on private properties, marker sites will be public and accessible at all hours.

Sites for markers in other Hall County communities also have been identified.

Cairo will have a marker about the town’s distinct name, chosen in 1892 by engineers for Burlington Railroad who thought the area, on the edge of the Nebraska sandhills, resembled an Egyptian desert.

Wood River will have one about the rerouting of Lincoln Highway, now Highway 30.

Doniphan will have a marker commemorating a massive fire, started by a botched robbery, that burned down half the town in 1887.