Hall County preparing agreement with city for $7.8 million airport sewer system project

Central Nebraska Regional Airport is preparing to replace its aged sewer system.

The estimated $7.8 million project requires the cooperation of the city of Grand Island and Hall County.

To help make the project happen, Hall County will draft an interlocal agreement with the city of Grand Island and CNRA.

The property is owned by Hall County and managed by CNRA.

Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster has met with the city about the project, she said at Tuesday’s meeting of the county board.

“They’re very interested in getting started very quickly,” Lancaster explained.

An interlocal agreement will be drafted by the county for commissioners to review and will be considered for action at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting.

“We’ll look at it, the Airport Authority will look at it, and if all parties agree, we’ll think about moving forward with that, because they’re serious and ready to go,” Lancaster said.

No agreements have been approved yet.

A new sewer system is needed.