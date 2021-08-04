Hall County preparing agreement with city for $7.8 million airport sewer system project

Central Nebraska Regional Airport is preparing to replace its aged sewer system.
The estimated $7.8 million project requires the cooperation of the city of Grand Island and Hall County.
To help make the project happen, Hall County will draft an interlocal agreement with the city of Grand Island and CNRA.
The property is owned by Hall County and managed by CNRA.
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster has met with the city about the project, she said at Tuesday’s meeting of the county board.
“They’re very interested in getting started very quickly,” Lancaster explained.
An interlocal agreement will be drafted by the county for commissioners to review and will be considered for action at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting.
“We’ll look at it, the Airport Authority will look at it, and if all parties agree, we’ll think about moving forward with that, because they’re serious and ready to go,” Lancaster said.
No agreements have been approved yet.
A new sewer system is needed.
CNRA’s collection system originated with the Army Air Corps base and was built during World War II, assistant director of engineering Keith Kurz told the Grand Island City Council in June.
The majority of this infrastructure is estimated to be between 50 and 75 years old.
It consists of roughly 24,900 linear feet of sanitary sewer.
Many areas of the private gravity infrastructure have degraded and since have become defective.
The two existing lift stations are near or at the end of their service.
Other facilities such as the Law Enforcement Training Center and State Patrol Academy also benefit from the sewer system.
The project is expected to use American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Hall County has received $11.9 million in total ARPA funds, and Grand Island has received $10.6 million.
Lancaster voiced concerns about reporting the county’s plans for using ARPA funds to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“The end of August, we’re supposed to have in the first report and they don’t have the specifics about what that report should contain. That’s insanity,” she said. “We have less than a month to have in a report and they don’t have the report dispersed yet.”