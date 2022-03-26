Hall County primary election sample ballots now available

Sample ballots for the May 10 primary election are available for viewing on the website Nebraska Voter Check, at ne.gov/go/votercheck.

“This is a great tool for voters to see their own individual ballot,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. “Voters simply enter their name and county on the site and it will bring up the sample ballots from each political party.”

The Nebraska Voter Check site also shows voters’ polling sites. Many voters already have used the site for that purpose after the redistricting process, Overstreet said. The site also shows a voter’s political affiliation along with the sample ballots.

“Voters can view the various sample ballots and if they feel they need to make a party affiliation change before the primary election, they can still do so,” Overstreet said. “Voter updates to name, address, or party affiliation can be made online through April 22 and can be done in person through May 2.”

The online updates can also be made from the Nebraska Voter Check site by clicking the “not yet registered” link.

The notice of election and consolidated sample ballots are being published in the newspaper and posted at the Hall County Election Office, but sometimes voters don’t know which school board ward or city council ward they live in, Overstreet said. Having the individualized sample ballots gives voters a preview of the exact races on their own ballot.