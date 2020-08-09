Hall County is pursuing reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The savings could be as great as $300,000 for the county.
FEMA would reimburse 75% of the county’s approved expenses, with the remaining 25% being reimbursed by the state using CARES Act funds.
The county has more than $100,000 in COVID-related expenses, Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said.
“Being totally unprepared when we started this process, to date, we’ve added up a lot of expense,” he said.
The county hopes to be reimbursed for personal protective equipment costs and expenses related to creating a temporary courtroom that follows social distancing precautions, as well as some overtime hours for personnel.
Costs for additional sanitization would also be reimbursed.
“The electrostatic fogger we purchased, that qualifies under the grant because that was bought for the sole purpose of reducing the possibility of exposure,” Humphrey said.
The expense has been great for the county because of the extent of its responsibilities: its administrative buildings, maintenance facilities, courthouse, correctional facility and the sheriff’s department.
“We’re sanitizing equipment now like we never have before,” Humphrey said. “Equipment gets sanitized, buildings, now, better and more often. We did all that before, but now we’re paying extra attention to it to make sure it gets done.”
More sanitization in the courtrooms has been required since court proceedings resumed.
“They’re getting the public in there, so we have to go through and sanitize that at least once during the day, sometimes twice,” Humphrey said. “If they have a known exposure, they want us to come in as soon as the courtroom is empty. We’ve been called in at a moment’s notice to go in there to sanitize. It doesn’t happen often, but it does happen.”
Expenses add up, though, as the county continues to provide protective masks, sterilizing wipes and hand sanitizer, among other items.
Many expenses came all at once in spring, at the peak of the pandemic for Hall County, but that has improved.
“It’s leveled off a little bit since we got supplies here,” Humphrey said. “We have the sanitizer built up. We’re stocked up pretty well.”
Humphrey has expressed concerns to county commissioners about spending.
“What we might think gets covered, or is allowable under this program, may not be in the eyes of FEMA,” he said. “I wanted them to be very careful when they make decisions on how to spend money on high-dollar items.”
For example, the purchase of new laptops to allow employees to work from home may not qualify, Humphrey said.
“That’s more of a permanent entity and it’s kind of hard to justify it,” he said. “I’m not saying if we put it in as a request, they might not fund part of it, but chances are they won’t.”
Reimbursement funds would not be received until 2021, Humphrey said.
“It takes awhile because once I complete a project and submit it, it goes to my point person and he’ll review it and contact me if there’s something different or something’s not going to work,” he said. “Then it will go on to FEMA.”
Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster called the opportunity a “blessing” for the county.
“The fact that the governor has placed dollars aside for counties that have been hit as hard as we have, for instance, is just fabulous,” she said. “In my conversation with the governor, he said, as long as we could validate that these are true expenses because of COVID, there would be consideration for those expenses and there would be dollars available.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.