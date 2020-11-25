Hall County railroad crossing blockage issues resolved

The investigation closed and in June a formal complaint was opened.

Before PSC got far into the formal complaint, Union Pacific and Nebraska Central adopted a new interchange process.

“When heading north, U.P. Railroad will wait outside the Y on their track for an available Nebraska Central crew,” Ridder said. “Then, Nebraska Central will come and get the train in the U.P. yard.”

A southbound solution also was presented.

“When heading south, Nebraska Central will hold their train along Airport Road until the U.P. crew is ready for the train and then Nebraska Central will bring the train to the main line and meet in the U.P. yards,” Ridder said. “There’s also a sidetrack they can park on.”

She added, “They’ve been doing this for some time.”

The complaint was dismissed Sept. 15 against Union Pacific and Nebraska Central.

In October, PSC learned that BNSF had begun a new practice for staging its eastbound trains.