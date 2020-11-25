Hall County railroad crossing blockage issues resolved

Ringing bells and screeching brakes, every day for nearly two years.
The constant noise was caused by Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway trains parking at North Road and Highway 2, near the homes of Kris Dubbs and Shaun Shepardson.
The Hall County residents sought a solution, going to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Shepardson had documented the railroad blockings daily and took videos, Dubbs recalled at Tuesday’s county board meeting.
These efforts led to an investigation by the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
An 88-page book of detailed information was submitted to the PSC, including a flash drive with video footage of children crawling under trains to get through the crossing.
“The information Shaun had collected was more than enough to convince the commission to look into this problem for us,” Dubbs said.
Many of the issues caused in Hall County by BNSF, Union Pacific and Nebraska Central Railroad Co. were resolved this year.
PSC Chairwoman Mary Ridder provided an update to county commissioners Tuesday on agreements made with the railroads to end crossing blockages.
A public hearing was held Feb. 5 at the Hall County Administrative Building regarding the three railroads.
The investigation closed and in June a formal complaint was opened.
Before PSC got far into the formal complaint, Union Pacific and Nebraska Central adopted a new interchange process.
“When heading north, U.P. Railroad will wait outside the Y on their track for an available Nebraska Central crew,” Ridder said. “Then, Nebraska Central will come and get the train in the U.P. yard.”
A southbound solution also was presented.
“When heading south, Nebraska Central will hold their train along Airport Road until the U.P. crew is ready for the train and then Nebraska Central will bring the train to the main line and meet in the U.P. yards,” Ridder said. “There’s also a sidetrack they can park on.”
She added, “They’ve been doing this for some time.”
The complaint was dismissed Sept. 15 against Union Pacific and Nebraska Central.
In October, PSC learned that BNSF had begun a new practice for staging its eastbound trains.
“They installed signals west of the Engleman Road crossing,” Ridder said. “If the light’s green, the eastbound crew is instructed to go through. If the light is red, the crew is instructed to stop short of activating lights and gates at Engleman Road and they’re to notify dispatch.”
The complaint against BNSF was dismissed on Nov. 17.
All three railroads must notify the PSC if there is any variance of this staging.
Ridder called for continued public diligence.
“We also ask from the general public, from emergency responders, educational leadership and government officials, notify us if any issues arise,” she said. “We believe this issue is solved, but we want to make sure this issue is solved.”
County Commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said the blocked crossings have been a problem for “years and years.”
“I think everyone is aware by now of how intrusive this was in people’s lives and how unsafe it was for children, for people crossing intersections, for emergency management, people as they tried to get to their various locations,” she said. “It’s a wonderful result.”
She added, “I truly believe without your help this would not have been resolved.”
